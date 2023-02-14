Youth bowling
league results
Pierre’s Youth Bowling’s Major Division concluded its 18th week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
On the boys side, Gavin Colson recorded the top high-game (277) and series (677) scores. Daylen Palecek, Johnathon Neuharth, Ryker Edson, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen finished with the best high-series scores for their individual teams.
They bowled 465, 630, 476, 529, 477, 362, and 438, respectively.
For the girls, Jesalyn tallied the top high-game score with a 219 while Courtney Potter had the best series mark at 549. Hailee Longbrake bowled a team-best 517 series score.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March. On Saturdays, the majors, kids ages 12 and up, start bowling at noon while the minors, ages 5-11, begin at 10 a.m.
Govs girls win
Harrisburg tourney
On Saturday, the Pierre girls wrestling team won the Harrisburg Girls Tournament after placing eight wrestlers and scoring 158 team points.
Of those eight, four finished in the top-three of their respective weight classes, and one walked away as an individual champion — Ciara McFarling at 285. She won her division after pinning Watertown’s Hope Orr with 12 seconds left in the third period.
The Governors nearly had two more individual champs, as Dani Ringstmeyer (126) and Marlee Shorter (190) both placed second.
Pierre cheerleader
signs with DWU
Pierre Governors senior cheerleader Madison Oedekoven made her college future official, as she signed with Dakota Wesleyan University on Friday at the T.F. Riggs High School library.
“I’m really excited,” Oedekoven said. “I’m just excited to be a part of the team and a part of Dakota Wesleyan, and I’m excited for my future there. I think it’ll be good.”
Oedekoven said she wasn’t quite ready to hang up the pom-poms yet. She also explained that its small campus and close proximity to home are some of the reasons why she chose DWU.
“Overall, meeting the girls, they all have great personalities,” Oedekoven said. “It was just a perfect place for me to go, and I just felt I clicked really well with them.”
Govs split
Bismarck games
On Friday, Pierre’s basketball teams split their games with Bismarck (ND), with the boys defeating the Demons at home, 89-67, and the girls losing on the road, 54-36.
For the boys, Pierre shot 38-of-54 (70.4 percent) overall, 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from three-point range and a perfect 5-of-5 at the charity stripe. The Governors also dished a team-high 27 assists.
Senior forward Jackson Edman led the Govs with 26 points and 11 rebounds while senior guard Lincoln Kienholz pitched in with 23 points and seven assists.
Senior forward Benjamin Heisler added 22 points, seven boards and a team-high three blocks and two steals.
Capitals boys tally
two more wins
The Oahe Capitals boys went unbeaten at the Oahe Expo Center over the weekend, defeating Sioux Falls 2, 5-4, on Saturday and Aberdeen, 7-2, on Sunday.
Versus the Flyers, Jarron Beck led the way for the Caps with two goals. Aidan Dozark, Barret Schweitzer and Devin Dodson pitched in with one each.
Oahe finished with 41 shots on goal and four infractions for eight penalty minutes. The Caps also went 0-for-4 on power plays.
Oahe goalie Colin Lee saved 27-of-31 (87.1 percent) shots on goal by Sioux Falls.
Against the Cougars, Ashton Griese shined for the Caps after scoring a team-high two goals. Dozark, Andre Carbonneau, Schweitzer, Dodson and Carter Gordon all pitched in with a goal of their own.
Oahe ended with 38 shots on goal and two infractions for four penalty minutes. The Caps struggled again on power plays, going 0-for-1.
Lee saved 20-of-22 (90.9) percent shots on goal by Aberdeen.
Up next, Oahe will face Sioux Falls 1 on the road on Friday at Furniture Mart Arena at 8 p.m.
Caps end regular
season on sour note
The Oahe Capitals girls finished their regular season over the weekend. They lost to Aberdeen on the road on Friday, 2-1, and then at the Oahe Expo Center Sunday, 3-1. Oahe beat Huron on the road Saturday, 10-3.
On Friday, Brylee Kafka scored the lone goal for the Caps, and Oahe finished with 14 shots on goal and six infractions for 12 penalty minutes. The Caps also went 0-for-4 on power plays.
Oahe goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm saved 41-of-43 (95.3 percent) shots on goal by the Cougars.
The Caps bounced back on Saturday by scoring a season-high in goals against the All Stars. Micah Buffalo led the way with a hat trick while Kafka had two goals. Sara Bierne, Dakota McEntaffer, Alyssa Stahl, Aubrey Stewart and Cameron Larson all pitched in with one each.
Oahe ended with 46 shots on goal and four infractions for eight penalty minutes. The Caps also went 1-for-1 on power plays.
Oahe goalie Sophia Peschong saved 15-of-18 (83.3 percent) shots on goal by Huron.
On Sunday, Kafka scored the lone goal for the Caps. Oahe tallied 11 shots on goal and five infractions for 10 penalty minutes. The Caps went 0-for-4 on power plays as well.
Stewart-Fromm ended her day saving 38-of-41 (92.7 percent) shots on goal by the Cougars.
Stanley County
basketball scores
On Thursday, Stanley County boys basketball lost their sixth-straight game after falling to White River, 75-46 on Thursday at Parkview Gym. The girls also came out on the losing end when Dupree beat the Buffaloes, 60-39, on Friday at Dupree High School.
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
- Pierre Men’s Volleyball League, Parkview Gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Pierre boys basketball at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Friday
- SC girls basketball vs. Little Wound, Parkview Gym, 6:30 p.m. (boys 8 p.m.)
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Mitchell, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
