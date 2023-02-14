Youth bowling

league results

Madison Oedekoven
Pierre's Madison Oedekoven signed with Dakota Wesleyan cheer on Friday in the T.F. Riggs High School library.
Jackson Edman

Pierre's Jackson Edman led the Govs with 26 points and 11 rebounds versus Bismarck (ND) on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School.
Barret Schweitzer

Oahe's Barret Schweitzer scores a goal with 5:09 left in the second period versus Sioux Falls 2 on Saturday at the Oahe Expo Center. The Caps beat the Flyers, 5-4.

