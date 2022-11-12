Pierre athletes sign with NSU
On Wednesday, two Pierre Governors signed their National Letter of Intents to spend their collegiate athletic careers at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
In the 17-19 girls division, Govs swimmer Katelynn Axtell won the 200-meter backstroke and the 400 individual medley at the Pierre Invitational on Saturday and Sunday. She said the campus is what drew her to NSU.
“It’s very welcoming — kind of feels like home,” Axtell added.
Outside hitter Ayvrie Kaiser also pointed to the school’s campus as to why she chose the Wolves. What should Northern State fans expect from her on the volleyball court?
“To know that I’m going to play for the team and do what I can to be successful,” she said.
Kaiser will help lead the charge for Pierre when the Govs host Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16 on Friday at 1 p.m. She most recently had a team-high nine kills and four blocks in a 3-0 sweep to Sioux Falls Jefferson on Nov. 1.
Kuxhaus receives GSAC honors
Ottawa University’s Kenzie Kuxhaus was named the 2022 Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) Libero of the Year while also making the GSAC Women’s Volleyball All-Conference Team on Tuesday.
The junior is the first Ottawa player to accomplish both of these feats in her first year. Kuxhaus, a 2020 Pierre graduate, currently has 458 digs this season — the second most in a single season in program history.
She surpassed 1,000 career digs earlier this year when Ottawa defeated The Master’s, 3-2, on Oct. 8.
Govs earn All-ESD honors
The Pierre football team had eight of its players named to the Eastern South Dakota (ESD) AA All-Conference Team.
On offense, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receiver Jack Merkwan, tight end Jett Zabel and linemen Christian Busch and Matthew Coverdale made the cut for the Governors.
Linebacker Gavin Stotts, defensive back Jacob Mayer and lineman Jason Maciejczak were among those listed for All-ESD defense.
The top-seeded Govs will play No. 2 Tea Area in the 11AA State Championship on Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Pierre swimmers at home invite
Pierre saw 78 of its swimmers compete at the Pierre Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.
For the girls, Ann Tjeerdsma shined in the 11-12 division, finishing first in the 100-meter backstroke and second in six other events. In the 13-14 division, Charlotte Hull dominated, placing first in the 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000-meter freestyles while also winning the 200 backstroke.
Pierre’s Jaycee Baucer stood out in the 15-16 division after finishing first in the 200 breaststroke. In the 17-19 division, Michelle Weiss had a solid outing, winning the 100, 200, 500 and 1,000 freestyles while placing second in three other events.
On the boys side, Matthew Maritz shined in the 11-12 division after winning the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly while finishing second in two other events. In the 13-14 division, Colton Cass had a solid weekend, placing second in the 50 and 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Pierre’s Mason Ward-Zeller dominated the 15-16 division after winning the 100 backstroke, 100 and 200 breaststrokes, 100 and 200 butterfly and the 200 individual medley. In the 17-19 division, Mason Dell shined, placing first in the 50 freestyle, the 100 and 200 breaststrokes and the 200 individual medley.
Up next, Pierre will compete at Spearfish on November 19-20.
Volleyball league Wednesday scores
The Pierre Men’s Volleyball League completed its fifth week of action at Parkview Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Kahani Boys won its lone game against the One Hitters, 3-0. The Old Schoolers also came out victorious, topping Tigers Tap, 2-1.
Hired Hands began the night feeling good about their 3-0 sweep over the Volley Llamas, but then ended it on a sour note, losing to the Upsetters, 3-0.
From now until late March, the now co-ed league will play regular-season games every Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with breaks in November and December. Then double-elimination tournament play begins on March 22 and ends on April 5.
To join or for more information about the league, please contact Terry Kuxhaus at terry.kuxhaus@gmail.com or John Whaley at 605-280-9498.
Ice skating club’s results
The Central South Dakota Skating Club competed in its first event of the season in Bismarck, North Dakota on Nov. 4.
In pre-preliminary, Suttyn Phelps finished first in compulsory and second in freeskate and showcase character performance. Morgan Freidel had a solid outing in Basic 4, placing first in freeskate, second in elements and third in light entertainment.
In Basic 5, Ella Ferguson performed well, finishing as the runner up in freeskate and light entertainment while placing third in elements. Emma Brown wrapped up the results for CSDSC, winning light entertainment and ending in second place in elements and third in freeskate in Basic 6.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs schedule
Saturday
Pierre:
Football vs. Tea Area, 11AA State Championship, DakotaDome in Vermillion, 1 p.m.
Sunday
Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, 7-9 p.m.
Monday
Stanley County:
Oral Interpretation, Arrowwood Cedar Shore Resort in Oacoma, time TBD
Correction
“Sports Roundup,” Nov. 10, A11, Pierre graduate Bruce Bad Moccasin was recently inducted into the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference.
