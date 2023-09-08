Pierre cheer
Pierre cheer had a strong showing at last weekend’s home invite, which featured 12 competing teams.
They demonstrated marked improvement in their poms routine, finishing first overall, and registering the team’s best performance so far in that competition with a score of 264.5. In their hip hop routine, the team finished in third place with a score of 239.5.
The Govs will return to action at Brookings on Oct. 16. The invite will begin at 11 a.m.
Pierre girls tennis
The Pierre girls tennis team improved to 6-8 with a pair of wins over Rapid City and Aberdeen Roncalli on Tuesday.
They swept Rapid City by a score of 9-0. Their matchup against Aberdeen Roncalli was closer, 6-3.
Against Aberdeen Roncalli, seniors Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott made key contributions, as they notched wins in first and second singles and as a pairing at second doubles.
The Govs will return to action Saturday in a double dual invite at the Hillcrest Tennis Courts. They are scheduled to face Brookings at 10 a.m. and Watertown at 12:30 p.m.
Pierre girls volleyball
Pierre’s volleyball team improved to 4-1 with a win at Mitchell on Tuesday, taking the match in four sets. The final score was 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20.
Seniors Abigail Kropp, Reese Terwilliger and Campbell Boddicker led the way for the Govs with 14, 12 and eight kills, respectively. Pierre senior Aleise Christopherson added 36 assists.
Pierre will return to action at home on Saturday against Spearfish. The match will start at 2 p.m.
Pierre cross country
Pierre’s girls cross country team finished in first place overall at Thursday’s Aberdeen Central 5K invite with a team score of 44.
Sophomore Gwen Ritcher led the way for Pierre with a time of 20:56.94 and finished in fourth place overall. Eighth grader Harper Schafer, junior Mason Berg, and ninth grader Jayne Lees also finished in the top 10.
Pierre’s boys team finished second overall, boosted by senior Jared Lutmer’s first-place finish with a time of 15:45.67. Senior Haeden Wheelhouse and Mason Ward-Zeller both finished in the top 20.
Pierre’s cross country team will return to action next Saturday, Sept. 16, at Huron. The meet will begin at 9 a.m.
Pierre soccer
Pierre’s boys soccer team lost 2-1 to Harrisburg at home on Thursday. Caleb Morris was the goal scorer for the Govs. With the loss, the Govs fell to 2-2-1, and Harrisburg improved to 2-1-3.
The girls team also suffered defeat, this time by a score of 3-0. Pierre’s girls team fell to 4-2, and Harrisburg improved to 5-1.
The Govs will play Saturday at Brandon Valley. The girls will play at noon, and the boys will follow at 2 p.m.
Upcoming events
Saturday
SC volleyball vs. Mobridge-Pollock High Schools, Mobridge-Pollock High School, 10 a.m.
SC cross country vs. Ipswich, Ipswich High School, 10 a.m.
Pierre girls tennis quad vs. Brookings, Brookings Hillcrest Tennis Courts, 10 a.m.
Pierre girls soccer vs. Brandon Valley, Brandon Valley High School, noon (boys at 2 p.m.)
Pierre volleyball vs. Spearfish, Pierre Riggs High School, 2 p.m.
Monday
Pierre boys golf invite, Brookings Country Club, 10 a.m.
Tuesday
Pierre girls volleyball vs. Sioux Falls Washington, Sioux Falls Washington High School, 7 p.m.
