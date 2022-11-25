Sports Roundup

Football players make All-11AA team
A total of 10 Pierre Governors saw their names listed on football’s All-11AA team that was released on Wednesday.
The Govs filled five spots on offense, three on defense and one on special teams.
Senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, junior tight end Jett Zabel, senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan, senior offensive lineman Christian Busch and junior OL Matthew Coverdale made All-Offense. Kienholz was also named 11AA’s All-American.
Junior wideout Cade Kaiser made the list as an athlete.
On defense, senior defensive back Jacob Mayer, senior linebacker Gavin Stotts and senior defensive lineman Jason Maciejczak rounded out the names for Pierre.
And senior defensive back Jayden Wiebe, who was also the team’s primary kick and punt returner, received All-Special Teams honors.
Two Govs recognized for AA state tourney
Pierre volleyball took home the AA State Tournament Consolation Championship on Saturday, and two Governors received All-Tournament honors after their impressive outings.
Senior Ayvrie Kaiser ended her final three games for Pierre with 40 kills and 45 digs. She had a team-high 19 kills in a 3-0 sweep over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Saturday, including the match winner that gave her team the consolation title.
For Reese Terwilliger, the junior showed out with 32 kills, six aces and three blocks. She led the Govs with 12 kills and three aces in Thursday’s 3-1 loss against Sioux Falls Jefferson.
The two tied for the most kills in Friday’s 3-2 win over Rapid City Stevens with 15 each.
Pierre’s swimming invitational results
Pierre saw eight of its swimmers compete at the South Dakota Black Hills Gold Invitational in Spearfish on Saturday and Sunday.
For the boys six-and-under division, Lawson Kroon won the 50-meter backstroke. John Umiker finished second in the 100 backstroke while also placing third in the 50 backstroke and the 25 and 100-meter freestyles. Lucas Kroon had his best performance in the 50 backstroke, where he ended sixth overall.
In the 7-8 age group, Vince Cumbow came so close to winning three events. He placed second in the 25 backstroke and the 25 and 100 freestyles. Porter Thorpe also finished as a runner-up but in the 50-meter breaststroke.
On the girls side, Lydia Kroon led the way for Pierre in the 9-10 division. She won the 50 freestyle while also ending second in the 100 freestyle. Pilot Thorpe saw her best performances come during the 50 and 100 breaststrokes, where she placed fourth in each.
In the 11-12 division, Ann Tjeerdsma came out victorious in a staggering six events. Those included the 50-meter butterfly, 100 freestyle, 50 and 100 backstrokes and the 100 and 200-meter individual medleys.
Up next, Pierre will compete in Gillette, Wyoming, on Dec. 2-4.
Upcoming Govs, Buffs schedule
Sunday
- Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
