Pierre gymnastics hosted a junior varsity triangular at the Pierre Administration Building on Monday, with the Governors finishing first with 117.5 points, Chamberlain second (109.55) and Stanley County third (88.25).
For Pierre, Gwen Richter won the bars event after scoring a 7.65, and Becky Spitzer ended in first place in all-around with a 30.75. Spitzer also placed second in bars and beam while Anastyn Baade tied for second place in vault.
The Buffs had two gymnasts win an individual event. Addy Deal placed first in floor with a score of 8.4 while Timber Hanson took home the top spot in beam after tallying an 8.35. Stanley County also finished with three second-place finishes, with Bailee Matthews in vault, Hanson in floor and Deal in all-around.
“Timber had a stuck beam routine, Addy had a solid floor routine, and Bailee threw a new vault that was beautiful. So I think tonight helped build confidence for all three, and I hope that carries over into the rest of the season,” Buffs coach Kenna Wieczorek said.
Wed. Volleyball
League scores
The Pierre Men’s Volleyball League completed its ninth and tenth week of games on Jan. 4.
The Kahani Boys picked up two wins, beating Tigers Tap and the One Time Hitters, 3-0 each. Tigers Tap bounced back, though, after a 2-1 victory over Hired Hands. Two more teams tallied wins, with the Upsetters defeating the One Time Hitters, 3-0, and the Old Schoolers taking care of the Volley Llamas, 4-0.
From now until late March, the now co-ed league will play regular-season games every Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Then double-elimination tournament play begins on March 22 and ends on April 5.
To join or for more information about the league, please contact Terry Kuxhaus at terry.kuxhaus@gmail.com or John Whaley at 605-280-9498.
Pierre Swimming hits
Deadwood, Aberdeen
Pierre swimmers competed in two events that both took place on Saturday-Sunday, with seven participating in the Deadwood Swimming Invitational and 29 in the South Dakota Aberdeen Winter High Point.
At Deadwood, Charlotte Hull shined for Pierre after winning seven individual events in the girls 13-14 division — the 50 and 100-meter freestyles, 100 and 200 backstrokes, 100 and 400 individual medleys and the 1,650 freestyle. Mason Berg competed in the girls ages 15-16 division, and her best finish came in the 200 freestyle, where she finished third.
For boys 13-14, Jagger Gardner placed second in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyles.
In Aberdeen, Jaycee Bauer performed well for Pierre in the girls 15-16 division, finishing second in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Michelle Weiss dominated her competition in ages 17-19, winning eight individual events — the 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,650 freestyles, 100 and 200 butterflies and the 200 backstroke.
Mason Ward-Zeller stood out in the boys 15-16 division after placing first in eight events — the 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 and 200 breastrokes, 100 and 200 butterflies and the 100 and 200 individual medleys. In ages 17-19, Mason Dell won the 50 and 200 freestyles, 100 breaststroke and the 100 individual medley.
Pierre also won two relays in Aberdeen — the Male and Female 13-and-over 200 free relays, recording times of 1:36.66 and 1:52.75, respectively.
Up next, 21 Pierre swimmers will compete in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Jan. 13-15.
Pierre boys
wrestling recap
The Pierre boys picked up two wins in two days, beating Harrisburg on Tuesday, 31-28, and Watertown on Thursday, 44-21.
Against the Tigers, Pierre tallied six of its wins by decision — Jacob Mason in the 106-pound division, Alex Oedekoven at 113, Deegan Houska 160, Trey Lewis 170, Elijah Boutchee 220 and Joshua Rydberg 285.
Tristan Spencer (138) and Chance Carda (182) recorded both pins for the Govs. Spencer pinned Harrisburg’s Dylan O`Connor with 44 seconds left in the second period while Carda did so against Tigers wrestler Brandon Simunek with just 11 seconds remaining in the first.
In Watertown, Pierre wrestlers totaled four pins, and Gavin Stotts at 195 and Jaxon Ducheneaux 145 recorded theirs within the first minute of the opening period. Carda and Rydberg had the other two for the Govs.
Pierre also won three of its matches by decision (Oedekoven, Houska and Boutchee) and two more by technical fall (Spencer and Lucas Chamberlin).
Up next, the Govs will compete in the Jerry Opbroek Invitational on Saturday at Mitchell High School at 9 a.m.
Softball mercy
rule approved
On Wednesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors approved that high-school sanctioned softball will implement a mercy rule in its inaugural season this spring and beyond.
SDHSAA assistant executive director Jo Auch explained what this rule will entail.
“At the NFHS level, you can make exceptions to how you’re ending your games, and things of that nature. We wanted to have a 10-run rule after five innings and 15-run rule after three innings, very similar to a mercy rule scenario,” she said. “That would be in effect for regular and postseason games.”
The board also decided on what distinguishes “regulation” if games are suspended because of weather or darkness. Five full innings played or the home team scored more or the same number of runs after the top of the fourth would be an example of this.
But if a game ends because of weather or darkness and both teams are tied after five innings, then that game would be written down as a tie and seed points would reflect that.
OFC boys capture
Aberdeen invite title
The Oahe Futbol Club U10 Boys took the field against teams at the Geffdog Winter Invitational in Aberdeen on Friday-Sunday, winning the championship in the process.
Oahe finished their weekend unscathed after beating the Hub City Soccer Club Cobras, 4-1, on Friday, SoDak Spurs, 3-1, on Saturday and the Watertown WYSA Gold, 4-0, on Sunday.
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
- Pierre boys wrestling at Mitchell, 9 a.m.
- SC wrestling at Battler Tournament, Gettysburg North Gym, 10 a.m.
- Pierre gymnastics, Pierre Varsity Invitational, T.F. Riggs High School, 11 a.m.
- SC gymnastics at Linda Collignon Invitational, Madison High School, 11 a.m.
- Pierre swimming at Bismarck, ND, time and location TBD.
Sunday
- Sunday Night Shooting with John Duffy, Parkview Gym, 7-9 p.m.
- Pierre swimming at Bismarck, ND, time and location TBD.
Tuesday
- Pierre girls basketball vs. Douglas-Box Elder, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
