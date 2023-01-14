Addy Deal

Stanley County's Addy Deal placed first in floor during Monday's triangular at the Pierre Administration Building.

 Todd Thompson

Govs, Buffs

JV gymnastics

Myclane Sheppick

Pierre's Myclane Sheppick during Monday's triangular at the Pierre Administration Building.
swimmers

Pictured from front-to-back and left-to-right, are Pierre swimmers Michelle Weiss, Amara Dell, Kendra Rounds, Mason Dell, Colton Cass, Mason Ward-Zeller Jaycee Bauer and David Stagg.
soccer

Pictured from front-to-back and left-to-right are Coach Justin Goetz, Liam Olson, Rowan Goetz, Cannon Witte, Jackson Childs, Will Larson, Oscar Hatheway, Luke Morris and Jackson Sleger.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments