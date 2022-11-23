Sports Roundup

Govs hooper signs with BHSU
Jackson Edman, senior power forward at Riggs, officially signed with Black Hills State University to play for their basketball program on Monday.
Jackson cites the program’s strong performance at the 2022 NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament. BHSU ended up making it to the Final Four when they played in Indiana.
He hopes to get a lot of playing time with the division two program.
“I was ecstatic when I got the call,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s father, Jim, couldn’t be more pleased with the effort his son has put in to get this opportunity.
“He’s got some God-given talent obviously but he also spent a lot of time working hard,” Jim said.
Youth bowling league scores
Pierre’s Youth Bowling’s Major Division completed its eleventh week of action at Lariat Lanes on Saturday.
For the boys, Braedon Cunningham bowled the highest game score (222) while Gavin Colson had the best high series score (579). Chace Humphrey, Johnathon Neuharth, Ben Fierro, Karsten Withers, Brennen Boyle, Ty Hoffman and Dalton Flaaen all had the top series scores for their respective teams.
They bowled 485, 578, 415, 507, 513, 358 and 457, respectively.
On the girls side, Courtney Potter scored the best high game (204) and series (555) scores. Hailee Longbrake had the top high series total for her respective team at 456.
Both the majors and minors leagues bowl every weekend from now until March except for holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. On Saturdays, the majors league starts bowling at noon and is for kids ages 12 and up while the minors start at 10 a.m. and is for kids ages 5-11.
Pierre forensics competes in Mitchell
Pierre’s Oral Interpretation team competed at the 30th Annual McGovern Tournament in Mitchell on Friday.
The Govs had five of their speakers finish third or higher in their respective categories, including six qualifying for finals.
Gavin Black Bear for finals in Dramatic Interpretation and Reader’s Theater after placing fifth and third, respectively. Maren Houdyshell made the finals in Duo and Reader’s Theater after finishing third and fourth, respectively.
Lillie Kellar qualified for finals in Duo and placed fourth overall while Lanie Stulken, Ashlyn Pitlick and McCahl Schmitz all reached the finals in Reader’s Theater and tied for third place overall.
Up next, Pierre will host a showcase event on Nov. 29 at Riggs Theater at 7 p.m. before preparing for the state showcase.
