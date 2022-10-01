Sports Roundup

Govs runners compete at Watertown invite
The Pierre Governors cross country team competed at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday, where the boys finished in third place and the girls in seventh.
For the boys, Jared Lutmer came up just short of winning the event. He finished second with a time of 16:26.86, just 20 seconds slower than Harrisburg’s Cashton Johnson in first place.
Caleb Morris, Mason Dell, Haeden Wheelhouse, Mason Ward-Zeller, Brady Gere, Tayshaun Agard, Alex Odekoven, Jayden Brandt and Ian Rounds, placed 13th, 24th, 37th, 43rd, 62nd, 63rd, 69th, 70th and 73rd, respectively.
Lennix Dupris had the best performance for the girls, finishing in 16th place with a time of 21:07.43. Mason Berg, Jazzlyn Rombough, Charlee Williams-Smith, Autumn Iverson, Ava Johnson, Gwen Richter and Avery Lisburg placed 27th, 51st, 55th, 56th, 57th, 59th and 60th, respectively.
Up next, Pierre travels to Brookings on Oct. 8, for an Eastern South Dakota Conference meet at Edgebrook Golf Course at 11 a.m.
Govs cheer, dance teams at O’Gorman
The Pierre competitive cheer and dance teams competed at the Sioux Falls O’Gorman Invitational on Tuesday.
The cheer team finished in eight place after scoring 197.5 team points while Sioux Falls Jefferson won the event with 289.5.
In dance, Pierre placed sixth with 254.5 points after finishing fourth in the hip-hop and jazz competitions.
Up next, the Govs will compete at the Brandon Valley Invitation on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Emerald Regiment places 5th in Aberdeen
Pierre’s marching band, also known as the “Emerald Regiment,” competed in the Roncalli Parade of Bands in Aberdeen on Wednesday.
Pierre finished in fifth place, scoring 900 points, while Aberdeen Roncalli won the event.
Castlewood, Ipswich and Langford placed second, third and fourth, respectively.
Adult kickball league results
The Pierre Adult Kickball League completed its fourth week of action on Tuesday.
The league doesn’t record final scores, but it does keep track of the winners from each match.
In the 6:30 p.m. games, BankWest Ballers, We Got The Runs, Ballz to the Wallz and New Kicks on the Block came out as the victors over One Kick Wonders, Blue Balls, Kick, Kick, Boom! and the Has Beens.
An hour later, BankWest Ballers, One Kick Wonders, Blue Balls and the Has Beens won their games against IMPACT, YMCA Purple Cobras, Kick, Kick, Boom! and We Got The Runs.
The league's games begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Oahe Softball Complex and continue for the next two weeks.
Upcoming Pierre, Stanley County games
Saturday
Pierre:
- Volleyball at Brandon Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Stanley County:
- Cross country at Highmore, Highmore-Harrold High School, 10 a.m.
Monday
Pierre:
- Girls tennis state tournament at Rapid City, Sioux Park, 8 a.m.
- Boys golf state tournament at Mitchell, Lake View Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Stanley County:
- Volleyball vs. Lyman, Parkview Gymnasium, JV at 6:30, varsity to follow.
Tuesday
Pierre:
- Girls tennis state tournament at Rapid City, Sioux Park, 8 a.m.
- Boys golf state tournament at Mitchell, Lake View Golf Course, 8 a.m.
- Competitive cheer & dance at Brandon Valley, 5 p.m.
- Volleyball vs. Huron, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
- Girls soccer playoffs, first round, opponent TBA, time TBD.
- Boys soccer playoffs, first round, opponent TBA, time TBD.
