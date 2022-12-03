Sports Roundup

Pierre senior track and field athlete Maya Shorter signed with Minnesota State University on Monday.
When Shorter visited the Mankato-based campus, she was drawn to MSU’s coaching staff, facilities and academic programs.
“I feel like it was the right fit for me,” Shorter said.
Shorter, who will also play basketball this season for the Governors, is not sure what events she will compete in yet for MSU, but she said it will likely be the javelin throw and discus.
At last season’s AA State Track Meet in Sioux Falls, Shorter placed second in discus, sixth in javelin and eighth in shot put.
Wed. Volleyball League scores
After taking a week off for Thanksgiving, the Pierre Men’s Volleyball League completed its seventh week of action at Parkview Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Kahani Boys finished their night unbeaten after sweeping the Old Schoolers and Upsetters, 3-0 each. Tigers Tap also swept the Upsetters, 3-0. It wasn’t all bad for the Old Schoolers, as they were able to beat Hired Hands, 2-1. The Volley Llamas also tallied a win after topping the One Time Hitters, 2-1.
From now until late March, the now co-ed league will play regular-season games every Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with breaks in November and December. Then double-elimination tournament play begins on March 22 and ends on April 5.
To join or for more information about the league, please contact Terry Kuxhaus at terry.kuxhaus@gmail.com or John Whaley at 605-280-9498.
Upcoming schedules
Saturday
Pierre boys & girls wrestling, Varsity Invitational, Mandan Middle School (ND), 9 a.m.
