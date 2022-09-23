Sports Roundup

The Stanley County cross country team competed in the Faulkton Invitational on Wednesday, and the girls finished in fifth place while the boys placed ninth.
As a team, the girls scored a 46 while Potter County tallied a 14 to win the five kilometer race. Sophomore Kaysen Magee led the way for the Buffaloes, finishing 12th with a time of 22:11.
Sophomore Gracie Olson, junior Rachel Nemec and sophomore Sarah Fosheim placed 23rd, 30th and 41st, respectively.
On the boys side, Stanley County ended in 9th place. The Buffs had a team score of 96 while Miller won the event with a 17.
Similar to Magee, sophomore Spencer Sargent finished in 12th place but with a time of 19:21.09. His teammates couldn’t keep up, though.
Senior Colt Norman, sophomore Tyson Peterson and freshman Justin Trebbe placed 48th, 51st and 57th, respectively.
“Kaysen and Spencer were the first ones across the line for our girls and boys teams, both finishing 12th,” head coach Scott Van Den Hemel said after the invite concluded. “When you look at the runners in front of them, it was a who’s-who from last year’s top-20 at the Class B state meet. I was very happy with where they finished.”
Up next, the Buffs travel to Highmore High School on Saturday, Oct. 1, for another away invite. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m.
“You're never quite sure what will happen when you race during homecoming week. Sometimes, the focus is someplace else. I thought, overall, the team ran well. With only two meets left until regions, each of the kids will need to focus on what they need to do in order to catch two or three more spots in each race.”
Upcoming Govs,
Buffs games
Saturday
Pierre:
Boys golf ESD meet, Hillsview Golf Course, 10 a.m.
Competitive cheer & dance at Rapid City Stevens, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer at Sioux Falls Jefferson, 1 p.m. (boys at 3 p.m.)
Monday
Stanley County:
Volleyball vs. Crow Creek, Parkview Gymnasium, follows JV game that starts at 6:30
Tuesday
Pierre:
Girls tennis ESD meet at Mitchell, Hitchcock Park, 8 a.m.
Girls soccer at Huron, 4 p.m. (boys at 6 p.m.)
Competitive cheer & dance at O'Gorman, 5 p.m.
Lil' Govs cross country run at Steamboat Park, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Rapid City Christian, T.F. Riggs High School, 7 p.m.
