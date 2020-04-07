Garrett Stout

Pitcher Garrett Stout throws a pitch during the first game of a doubleheader against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at Hyde Stadium in 2019. The 2020 spring baseball season was canceled on Tuesday. 

 Courtesy Tom Plooster

The cancellations continue to mount up.

South Dakota High School Baseball Association Executive Director Dane Yde announced Tuesday morning that the 2020 high school baseball season is officially canceled. The decision comes after Governor Kristi Noem’s decision to close schools for the academic year and the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s decision to cancel spring sports.

“We want to thank all of the coaches, players, parents, umpires, volunteers and supporters for everything they do to make high school baseball possible in South Dakota,” Yde said in an email to media members and coaches.

The American Legion announced on Tuesday that they have canceled all 2020 American Legion Baseball national tournaments. That includes all eight Regional Tournaments and the American Legion World Series. The awarding of American Legion Baseball scholarships for 2020 have also been suspended.

“The decision to cancel was extremely difficult but deemed necessary, first and foremost in the interest of health and safety, and in the face of uncertainty,” Americanism Commission chairman Richard Anderson said on the American Legion website. “These times are unparalleled. And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program.”

Tags

Load comments