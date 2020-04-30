Cole Peterson

Sophomore midfielder/forward Cole Peterson battles Harrisburg senior midfielder/forward Carson Perry for the ball in Ta match at the PILC Soccer Fields. The spring recreational soccer season was canceled on Tuesday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Capital Area Soccer Association Board of Directors announced on Tuesday via their FaceBook page that the 2020 spring recreational soccer season was canceled due concerns with COVID-19. The decision comes in response to Ordinance No. 1813, which deals with the coronavirus.

“We would like you to know this was a very difficult decision to make,” the FaceBook post said. “We would like to see all of your soccer players during our Fall 2020 season.”

Full refunds will be processed back to the payment method used during registration as quickly as possible.

