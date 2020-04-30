The Capital Area Soccer Association Board of Directors announced on Tuesday via their FaceBook page that the 2020 spring recreational soccer season was canceled due concerns with COVID-19. The decision comes in response to Ordinance No. 1813, which deals with the coronavirus.
“We would like you to know this was a very difficult decision to make,” the FaceBook post said. “We would like to see all of your soccer players during our Fall 2020 season.”
Full refunds will be processed back to the payment method used during registration as quickly as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.