South Dakota High School Activities Executive Director Dan Swartos announced on Tuesday that all SDHSAA spring sports practices and competitions are canceled through Sunday, May 3. The response comes after South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem directed that schools remain closed through May 1.
“The SDHSAA Board of Directors will meet in the coming days to decide on the 2020 spring sports season, as well as the suspended and postponed events of State Basketball, Visual Arts, Region Music and All-State Band,” Swartos told the Capital Journal in a news release. “The agenda will be posted to the SDHSAA website when it is finalized. Advanced notice of the meeting will be given per South Dakota Codified Law. The meeting will be held via teleconference, and will be live streamed for the public.”
Any questions regarding this decision can be directed to Swartos. He can be contacted at daniel.swartos@sdhsaa.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.