SDHSAA State Track Sat 20190525
Buy Now

Jessica Lutmer of Pierre sprints to the finish line in the AA Girls 1600 meters at the 2019 State Track Meet in Sioux Falls.

 Michael G Brown_Michael G Brown Photography

South Dakota High School Activities Executive Director Dan Swartos announced on Tuesday that all SDHSAA spring sports practices and competitions are canceled through Sunday, May 3. The response comes after South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem directed that schools remain closed through May 1.

“The SDHSAA Board of Directors will meet in the coming days to decide on the 2020 spring sports season, as well as the suspended and postponed events of State Basketball, Visual Arts, Region Music and All-State Band,” Swartos told the Capital Journal in a news release. “The agenda will be posted to the SDHSAA website when it is finalized. Advanced notice of the meeting will be given per South Dakota Codified Law. The meeting will be held via teleconference, and will be live streamed for the public.”

Any questions regarding this decision can be directed to Swartos. He can be contacted at daniel.swartos@sdhsaa.com

Tags

Load comments