Trey Frost

The 2019-20 spring sports season, including track, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in an announcement made by SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos on Monday afternoon. 

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal//

South Dakota High School Activities Association Executive Director Daniel Swartos announced on Monday afternoon that all remaining SDHSAA events for 2019-20, to include all spring activities and all postponed winter events, are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes after Governor Kristi Noem’s announcement of in-person school closure for the remainder of the year.

“This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly,” Swartos told the Capital Journal in a news release. “We thank all of the participants, their coaches, directors, advisors, administrators, their parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events. To our senior participants, we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities. We wish you the very best in your bright futures. This is difficult but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.”

The cancellation of these activities will be formalized at the regular meeting of the SDHSAA Board of Directors on April 21. The SDHSAA looks forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-21 school year.

Tags

Load comments