Sophomore wrestler Gianna Stangeland and senior Kahlor Hindman were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Feb. 15-20. Here is their nominations:
In her first year as a wrestler, Stangeland has compiled an impressive 25-10 record. From the beginning, she has always had a driven, open-minded, and aggressive mindset that has allowed her to soak up and apply any and all information and advice that has been given to her. More importantly, Stangeland has shown other girls what it means to be a wrestler on and off the mat. She has been a consistent role model for her teammates to look up to, and works her tail off in the room. Stangeland has beaten a lot of tough opponents this year while battling injuries. She has refused to let those injuries keep her down, which says a lot about a person. Stangeland is a phenomenal student/athlete that is determined to be successful at whatever she puts her mind to. She is looking to cap off an exciting rookie campaign with a successful state tournament this weekend in Rapid City.
Hindman decided he wanted to go out of his Senior year in style by winning the Region 3A Championship. He won the championship with a pin and two major decisions. In the finals, Hindman beat Brock Sparks of Mitchell 8-0, avenging a loss that he took last week. The ability to learn from mistakes and make small adjustments have allowed Hindman to have a very successful senior campaign.
