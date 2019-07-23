The Stanley County Athlete/Parent meeting for the 2019-20 season will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Parkview Gymnasium. All students in grades 6-12 who are planning on participating in any sports this upcoming school year are asked to be in attendance.
Students and parents will receive information about upcoming practices, rule changes, introduce new coaching staff members, and will hear from special guest speaker Tanner Neale, who is the head coach of the Pierre Trappers.
Athletes are reminded that a new physical is required every year. They can bring their paperwork packet to the meeting that evening. They can also turn in their forms to Ms. Nash at the school.
