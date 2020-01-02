The Stanley County Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes basketball teams played a pair of games against the Jones County Coyotes and Lady Coyotes in Murdo on Tuesday afternoon. The games were rescheduled from the previous day.
In the girls varsity game, the Lady Coyotes jumped out to an 11-8 advantage going into the first quarter break. They extended their lead to 18-10 by halftime. The Lady Buffs scored the first five points of the second half before the Lady Coyotes went on a crucial 17-0 run to end the third quarter. The Lady Coyotes put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Lady Buffs 13-9 in the fourth quarter to ensure a 48-24 victory.
All five starters for the Lady Buffs scored in Tuesday’s game. They were led by senior center Karley Leafgreen, who had seven points. Sophomore forward Jordyn Sosa and sophomore guard Taylee Stroup each had six points. Senior guard Jayda Tibbs had three points, while sophomore guard Elle Holley had two points. The Lady Buffs made six of their 14 free throw attempts. They committed 13 turnovers in the game.
The Lady Coyotes were led by the freshman duo of Jadyn Jensen and Mallory Valburg. Jensen had a game high 25 points, while Valburg had 16 points. The Lady Coyotes made 13 of their 20 free throw attempts. They committed 14 turnovers in the game.
The boys varsity game saw the Coyotes take a slim 17-15 lead going into the first quarter break. They extended that lead slightly to 33-30 by halftime. The Buffs would not be outdone, as they took a 44-43 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Buffs ended up coming away with the 64-61 victory.
The Coyotes were led by junior forward Wyatt Olson, who had 30 points. Senior guard Riley Rankin had 16 points. No individual stats were provided for the Buffs.
The Buffs (2-2) and Lady Buffs (0-4) will play a pair of games to end the week. The Lady Buffs hosted the Kadoka Area Kougars (2-2) at Parkview Gymnasium on Thursday night, while the Buffs played Potter County Battlers (2-3). Neither of those games were concluded as of the writing of this story. The Stanley County basketball teams will host the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines at Parkview Gymnasium on Saturday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 3 p.m. CT. The Wolverine girls come in with a 2-0 record, while the Wolverine boys are 3-2.
