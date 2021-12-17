The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team poses for a photo after winning the Traveling Trophy for the first time since 2014 after Thursday's game against the Philip Scotties. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team poses for a photo after winning the Traveling Trophy for the first time since 2014 after Thursday's game against the Philip Scotties. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Thursday night saw the Traveling Trophy rivalry come alive, as the Stanley County Buffaloes basketball teams played the Philip Scotties at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre.
The girls varsity game saw the Buffs girls win 54-46. They led 16-12 after the first quarter, and 25-21 at halftime. The Buffs pushed their lead to 40-30 after three quarters. Down 15 points with three minutes left, the Scotties made a run, but it fell short. The Scotties outscored the Buffs 16-14 in the fourth quarter. The win is the first of the season for the Buffs. It is their first win over the Scotties since Jan. 2, 2014, and their first win at Parkview Gymnasium over the Scotties since Dec. 19, 2013.
Senior guard Taylee Stroup and senior center Jordyn Sosa led the Buffs with 15 points each. Senior forward Copper Lurz led the Scotties with 13 points.
The boys varsity game saw the Buffs boys win 61-43. The Scotties held a 14-9 lead after the first quarter. They increased that lead to 29-20 at halftime. The Buffs would not go down without a fight. They came alive in the second half by outscoring the Scotties 41-14, including 20-5 in the third quarter to gain a lead they would not relinquish.
Senior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 30 points, 20 of which came in the second half. Senior guard Cormac Duffy added 18 points. Junior center Samuel Hand led the Scotties with 12 points.
The Philip girls (1-2) and boys (0-2) will next see action against the Bison Cardinals girls (0-3) and boys (0-1) in Philip on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 1 p.m. MT.
The Stanley County boys (1-1) will next see action on Saturday against the Miller Rustlers (0-2) in Miller. Starting time is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT. The Stanley County girls (1-3) and boys will both see action against the Jones County Coyotes girls (2-0) and boys (0-1) at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.