The Stanley County varsity basketball teams played the Highmore-Harrold Pirates in Highmore in a boys-girls doubleheader on Tuesday night.
The girls game saw the Pirates lead 13-6 after the first quarter. Both teams played evenly in the second quarter, but the Pirates led 22-15 at halftime. The Lady Buffaloes scored two points in each quarter in the second half. The Pirates ended up on the winning side of a 51-38 score after scoring 29 points in the second half.
The Pirates were led by senior guard Oakley Jandreau, who had a game high 16 points. Sophomore forward Letha Jessen had 12 points. No Lady Buffs player scored in double figures. They were led by senior center Karley Leafgreen, who had eight points. Eighth grade guard Mattie Duffy had a career night with five points.
The boys game saw the Pirates lead 25-22 after the first quarter. The Buffaloes responded to take a 36-35 lead at halftime. They extended their lead to 57-45 after the third quarter. The Pirates clawed back, but their comeback effort fell just short. The Buffs came away with the 65-62 victory.
The Buffs were led by junior forward Charles Good Bird, who had 18 points and ten rebounds. Sophomore guard Lathan Prince had 16 points. Senior guard Dylan Gabriel and junior forward Nathan Cook each had nine points. The Buffs shot 59 percent from the field, including 68 percent from inside the arc. Stats for the Pirates were not provided.
The Buffs improve to 4-3, while the Lady Buffs fall to 0-7. Both teams will play the McLaughlin Mustangs at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Thursday. The Mustang boys are 3-1, while the Mustang girls are 0-4. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs will end their week against the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers in the Pheasant Classic in Redfield on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.
