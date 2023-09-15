Stanley County’s boys and girls varsity cross country teams faced off at Chamberlain Country Club golf course. With a couple of strong performances, the girls team finished eighth place overall out of 13 teams. The boys team also had top runners, but did not have enough runners to have an official placement.

The runners embarked across a winding, two-lap course around the holes. Kaysen Magree got off to a strong start for the girls team and maintained her pace to finish in 18th place overall with a time of 22:11.

