Stanley County’s boys and girls varsity cross country teams faced off at Chamberlain Country Club golf course. With a couple of strong performances, the girls team finished eighth place overall out of 13 teams. The boys team also had top runners, but did not have enough runners to have an official placement.
The runners embarked across a winding, two-lap course around the holes. Kaysen Magree got off to a strong start for the girls team and maintained her pace to finish in 18th place overall with a time of 22:11.
Stanley County’s Rachel Nemec finished in 34th with a time of 23:52. Sarah Fosheim finished in 52nd with a time of 26:16.
For the boys team, Spencer Sargent finished 23rd with a time of 19:08.
Sargent felt good about the approach that he took.
“The second mile is always definitely the hardest mile. I was running through a side-ache, but overall I think it went pretty well”, Sargent said. “I was trying to come out faster for this race. I have problems with that, because I don’t want to die at the end, but I just have to trust my training and get out fast and keep going.
"In the last mile, I was tired, but I felt like I pushed through it pretty well.”
Tyson Peterson finished 55th for the boys with a time of 20:40.
In the end, Chamberlain finished first overall in the girls varsity race, and Philip finished first overall for the boys. Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans finished first individually in the girls race, and Miller’s Alex Schumacker was first for the boys.
Stanley County’s cross country team will run next at the cross country invite at Rapid City. The invite is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.
