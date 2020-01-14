The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes gymnastics team hosted their annual Hula Luau competition at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Saturday afternoon. Six teams in total competed in the event.
The Lady Buffs placed sixth as a team with a team score of 114.350. Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip finished one spot higher with a score of 117.600. Hot Springs won the Hula Luau by finishing with a score of 129.850. Wagner/Bon Homme and Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mt. Vernon placed second and third, respectively.
Individually, the Lady Buffs were led by seventh grader Caycee Knight, who finished in 14th place with an all-around score of 29.650. Freshman Elena Hebb placed 16th with a score of 29.000, while eighth grader Allison Schlomer finished 20th with a score of 27.950. Sophomore Bailey Siedschlaw rounded out the Lady Buffs by finishing with a score of 27.100.
The Lady Buffs will next see action on Saturday at the Madison Invitational in Madison. That competition is scheduled to start at noon.
Full Results for Lady Buffaloes gymnastics at Hula Luau Competition Team Standings
6, Stanley County, 114.350
Individual Results Uneven Parallel Bars
15, Caycee Knight, 6.9500
18, Elena Hebb, 6.5500
26, Allison Schlomer, 5.1500
28, Bailey Siedschlaw, 4.7000
Balance Beam
12, Caycee Knight, 8.0500
T15, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.7000
T18, Allison Schlomer, 7.5500
T20, Elena Hebb, 7.4000
T20, Keeley Rothschadl, 7.4000
T24, Aleeyah Schilling, 7.3000
Floor Exercise
17, Allison Schlomer, 7.5500
19, Keeley Rothschadl, 7.4000
T22, Elena Hebb, 7.2500
26, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.1000
32, Caycee Knight, 6.8500
34, Raegan Taylor, 6.7500
T35, Aleeyah Schilling, 6.6000
Vault
T19, Caycee Knight, 7.8000
T19, Elena Hebb, 7.8000
T23, Allison Schlomer, 7.7000
T23, Raegan Taylor, 7.7000
T28, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.6000
39, Keeley Rothschadl, 7.1000
All-Around
14, Caycee Knight, 29.650
16, Elena Hebb, 29.000
20, Allison Schlomer, 27.950
24, Bailey Siedschlaw, 27.100
