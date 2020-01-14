The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes gymnastics team hosted their annual Hula Luau competition at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Saturday afternoon. Six teams in total competed in the event.

The Lady Buffs placed sixth as a team with a team score of 114.350. Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip finished one spot higher with a score of 117.600. Hot Springs won the Hula Luau by finishing with a score of 129.850. Wagner/Bon Homme and Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mt. Vernon placed second and third, respectively.

Individually, the Lady Buffs were led by seventh grader Caycee Knight, who finished in 14th place with an all-around score of 29.650. Freshman Elena Hebb placed 16th with a score of 29.000, while eighth grader Allison Schlomer finished 20th with a score of 27.950. Sophomore Bailey Siedschlaw rounded out the Lady Buffs by finishing with a score of 27.100.

The Lady Buffs will next see action on Saturday at the Madison Invitational in Madison. That competition is scheduled to start at noon.

Full Results for Lady Buffaloes gymnastics at Hula Luau Competition Team Standings

6, Stanley County, 114.350

Individual Results Uneven Parallel Bars

15, Caycee Knight, 6.9500

18, Elena Hebb, 6.5500

26, Allison Schlomer, 5.1500

28, Bailey Siedschlaw, 4.7000

Balance Beam

12, Caycee Knight, 8.0500

T15, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.7000

T18, Allison Schlomer, 7.5500

T20, Elena Hebb, 7.4000

T20, Keeley Rothschadl, 7.4000

T24, Aleeyah Schilling, 7.3000

Floor Exercise

17, Allison Schlomer, 7.5500

19, Keeley Rothschadl, 7.4000

T22, Elena Hebb, 7.2500

26, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.1000

32, Caycee Knight, 6.8500

34, Raegan Taylor, 6.7500

T35, Aleeyah Schilling, 6.6000

Vault

T19, Caycee Knight, 7.8000

T19, Elena Hebb, 7.8000

T23, Allison Schlomer, 7.7000

T23, Raegan Taylor, 7.7000

T28, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.6000

39, Keeley Rothschadl, 7.1000

All-Around

14, Caycee Knight, 29.650

16, Elena Hebb, 29.000

20, Allison Schlomer, 27.950

24, Bailey Siedschlaw, 27.100

Tags

Load comments