The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team hosted a triangular against the Redfield Pheasants and Winner Warriors at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday.
The first dual of the night saw the Pheasants defeat the Buffaloes 63-9. Sophomore Chase Hanson defeated Jacob Fehlman by an 11-4 decision. Senior Trey Frost won his match by forfeit. Redfield won five matches by pinfall, five matches by forfeit, and one match by decision.
After the Warriors defeated the Pheasants 49-23, the Stanley County wrestling team held their Parent’s Night ceremony. The seniors listed on the Buffaloes roster include Dylan Endres, Trey Frost and Tracy Nielsen.
The Warriors defeated Buffaloes 78-6. Senior Trey Frost earned the lone victory for the Buffs after he pinned eighth grader Kellen Brozik. The Warriors won seven matches by pinfall and six matches by forfeit.
The Buffs wrestling team is next scheduled to compete in the Potter County Invitational in Gettysburg on Saturday. That meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. There are COVID-19 restrictions in place at Gettysburg. Masks are required to attend, and no food and drink are allowed in the gyms.
