The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team hosted their annual Stanley County Invitational at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. 13 teams competed in the tournament.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors junior varsity team placed second with team score of 163.5, while the Buffaloes placed third with a team score of 129. Burke/Gregory won the Stanley County Invitational with a team score of 209, while Bennett County placed fourth with a score of 127.

The Governors had several athletes place in their weight classes. Noah Williams placed first at 106 pounds after defeating Potter County’s Jaidn Wagner by pinfall. Nate Williams, Jayden Wiebe, and Wesley Harsma all placed second in their weight classes. Matthew Hostler, Chase Carda, and Daniel Tafoya placed third, while Matthew King placed fourth. Kylen Horsley, Austin Foley and Jace Charron placed fifth in their respective weight classes.

The Buffaloes had nine wrestlers place in their weight classes. They were led by Trey Frost, who placed first at 126 pounds by defeating Potter County’s Lincoln Stuwe by 1-0 decision. Sydney Tubbs placed second at 220 pounds. Chase Hanson and Levi Stover placed third at 106 pounds and 145 pounds, respectively. Hayden Roggow (113 pounds), Isaac Cliff (182 pounds) and Dylan Endres (285 pounds) all placed fourth. Colton Brady placed fifth at 120 pounds, while Reid Wieczorek placed fifth at 170 pounds.

The next time the Buffaloes see action will be next Saturday at the Gregory Invitational. That tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT. The Govs will host Harrisburg in a dual at Riggs Gymnasium on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.

Results for local teams at Stanley County Wrestling Invitational Team Results

2, Pierre T.F. Riggs Junior Varsity, 163.5

3, Stanley County, 129.0

Pierre T.F. Riggs Junior Varsity Results

106: Noah Williams, 1st

113: Matthew Hostler, 3rd

120: Nate Williams, 2nd

126: Chase Carda, 3rd

132: Jayden Wiebe, 2nd

138: Kylen Horsley, 5th

145: Austin Foley, 5th

152: Daniel Tafoya, 3rd

220: Jace Charron, 5th

220: Matthew King, 4th

285: Wesley Harsma, 2nd

Stanley County Results

106: Chase Hanson, 3rd

113: Hayden Roggow, 4th

120: Colton Brady, 5th

126: Trey Frost, 1st

145: Levi Stover, 3rd

170: Reid Wieczorek, 5th

170: Maverick Tubbs, DNP

182: Isaac Cliff, 4th

220: Nathaniel Nelson, DNP

220: Sydney Tubbs, 2nd

285: Dylan Endres, 4th

