The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team hosted their annual Stanley County Invitational at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. 13 teams competed in the tournament.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors junior varsity team placed second with team score of 163.5, while the Buffaloes placed third with a team score of 129. Burke/Gregory won the Stanley County Invitational with a team score of 209, while Bennett County placed fourth with a score of 127.
The Governors had several athletes place in their weight classes. Noah Williams placed first at 106 pounds after defeating Potter County’s Jaidn Wagner by pinfall. Nate Williams, Jayden Wiebe, and Wesley Harsma all placed second in their weight classes. Matthew Hostler, Chase Carda, and Daniel Tafoya placed third, while Matthew King placed fourth. Kylen Horsley, Austin Foley and Jace Charron placed fifth in their respective weight classes.
The Buffaloes had nine wrestlers place in their weight classes. They were led by Trey Frost, who placed first at 126 pounds by defeating Potter County’s Lincoln Stuwe by 1-0 decision. Sydney Tubbs placed second at 220 pounds. Chase Hanson and Levi Stover placed third at 106 pounds and 145 pounds, respectively. Hayden Roggow (113 pounds), Isaac Cliff (182 pounds) and Dylan Endres (285 pounds) all placed fourth. Colton Brady placed fifth at 120 pounds, while Reid Wieczorek placed fifth at 170 pounds.
The next time the Buffaloes see action will be next Saturday at the Gregory Invitational. That tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT. The Govs will host Harrisburg in a dual at Riggs Gymnasium on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
Results for local teams at Stanley County Wrestling Invitational Team Results
2, Pierre T.F. Riggs Junior Varsity, 163.5
3, Stanley County, 129.0
Pierre T.F. Riggs Junior Varsity Results
106: Noah Williams, 1st
113: Matthew Hostler, 3rd
120: Nate Williams, 2nd
126: Chase Carda, 3rd
132: Jayden Wiebe, 2nd
138: Kylen Horsley, 5th
145: Austin Foley, 5th
152: Daniel Tafoya, 3rd
220: Jace Charron, 5th
220: Matthew King, 4th
285: Wesley Harsma, 2nd
Stanley County Results
106: Chase Hanson, 3rd
113: Hayden Roggow, 4th
120: Colton Brady, 5th
126: Trey Frost, 1st
145: Levi Stover, 3rd
170: Reid Wieczorek, 5th
170: Maverick Tubbs, DNP
182: Isaac Cliff, 4th
220: Nathaniel Nelson, DNP
220: Sydney Tubbs, 2nd
285: Dylan Endres, 4th
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.