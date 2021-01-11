This year’s Mid-Dakota Monster Wrestling Tournament in Presho this past weekend looked a little differently this year.
Typically there would be 25 teams and hundreds of wrestlers competing. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mid-Dakota Monster was two days of duals. Eight teams competed on Friday, while Saturday saw eight more teams compete, with the lone constant being the host Lyman Raiders.
One of those teams that saw action was the Stanley County Buffaloes, who competed in four duals on Friday. They went 0-4 on the weekend, losing 39-30 to Warner/Northwestern, 60-16 to Kingsbury County, 36-33 to Hill City, and 35-33 to Mobridge-Pollock. The star wrestler for the team was senior Trey Frost. He won all three matches he had in which he competed against another opponent. Chase Hanson also picked up a couple of wins against Warner/Northwestern’s Chays Mansfield and Kingsbury County’s Sheldon Balderston. Levi Stover defeated Kingsbury County’s Griffin Clubb by pinfall.
The Lyman Raiders had themselves a weekend to remember, as they went 7-1 over the two day competition. On Friday, they defeated Potter County 69-12, Hill City 66-18, Mobridge-Pollock 66-12, and Sunshine Bible Academy 66-9. Saturday’s duals saw them defeat Lead-Deadwood 54-30 and Hot Springs 60-22. The Raiders finished with a 39-39 tie in their dual against the Custer Wildcats, but they won that dual because of a 2-0 forfeit victory tiebreaker. Their lone loss of the weekend came against Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, who defeated the Raiders 60-18.
The Raiders will next see competition on Friday, when they take on Bennett County and an unknown opponent in a triangular in Martin on Friday. Action for that is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. MT. The Raiders will stick around in Martin to compete in Saturday’s Bennett County Invitational, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. MT.
The Buffs will next see action against Winner and Redfield on Tuesday at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Action is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. They will end the week at the Potter County Invitational on Saturday in Gettysburg. Action for that tournament will begin at 10 a.m. CT.
