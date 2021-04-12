The Stanley County Buffaloes track and field team opened their 2021 season at the Mobridge-Pollock Early Bird Meet in Mobridge on Thursday. Team scores were kept, and several Stanley County athletes excelled on the track.
As a team, the Stanley County boys track team placed third with a team score of 87. Mobridge-Pollock placed first with a score of 154.5, while Ipswich placed second with a score of 123.5.
The Stanley County girls team placed ninth with a team score of 18.5. Mobridge-Pollock placed first with a score of 146.5, while Ipswich came in second with a score of 126.
Individually, the Buffs were led by junior Evan Nordstrom, who placed first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.4. Senior Tracy Nielsen placed first in the shot put and discus throw. On the girls side, freshman Cadence Hand led the way with a fourth place finish in the 400 meters.
The Stanley County Buffaloes track and field teams will next see action at the Harry Weller Invitational in Kadoka on Tuesday. That track meet is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. MT.
