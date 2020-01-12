The Pierre T.F. Riggs and Stanley County gymnastics teams competed in the Pierre Triangular alongside the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at the Pierre Administration Building on Thursday. The Stanley County team only competed in the junior varsity level.
On the varsity level, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnasts placed first with a team score of 134.200. The Golden Eagles kept with them by placing second with a team score of 134.150.
Individually, the Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser, who placed first with an all-around score of 37.650. Sophomore Emerie Stephens had a good day. She placed third in the vault, and fourth in the floor exercise. Junior Aubre Westover placed third on the balance beam, while eighth grader Sydney Uhrig placed sixth in the uneven parallel bars.
On the junior varsity level, the Govs placed first with a team score of 117.750. The Golden Eagles placed second with a team score of 112.050, while the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes placed third with a score of 106.000.
Individually, the Govs junior varsity team was led by seventh grader Isabel Jirsa, who placed first in the all-around with a score of 29.800. Lady Buffs seventh grader Caycee Knight finished second in the all-around by finishing with a score of 28.400.
The Govs and Lady Buffs gymnastics teams both saw action on Saturday. The Govs competed in Brookings, while the Lady Buffs hosted their annual Hula Luau at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Look for results from those competitions in future issues of the Capital Journal.
Full Results for Pierre and Stanley County gymnasts at Pierre Triangular Varsity Results Team Standings
- 1, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 134.200
Individual Results Uneven Parallel Bars
- 1, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 9.5500
- 6, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.6500
- 8, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.3500
- 11, Aubre Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.1000
- 12, Nevaeh Karber, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.9500
- 13, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.7500
Balance Beam
- 1, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.8500
- 3, Aubre Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.2000
- 6, Jasmine Rounds, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.8000
- 8, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.3500
- 10, Nevaeh Karber, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.2000
- T12, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.0500
Floor Exercise
- 1, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 9.6000
- 4, Emerie Stephens, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.6000
- 5, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.4500
- T9, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.2000
- 11, KaCee Wilson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.0000
- 12, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.8000
Vault
- 1, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 9.6500
- 3, Emerie Stephens, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.8000
- 5, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.7000
- T8, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.3500
- T8, KaCee Wilson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.3500
- T10, Aubre Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.2500
All-Around
- 1, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 37.650
Junior Varsity Results Team Standings
- 1, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 117.750
- 3, Stanley County, 106.000
Individual Results Uneven Parallel Bars
- 1, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.4500
- 2, KaCee Wilson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.2500
- 3, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 7.2000
- 4, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.0500
- 6, Emerie Stephens, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.1000
- 9, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 5.7500
- 14, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 5.2000
- 15, BreAnna Lowery, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 5.1000
- 16, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 4.9000
Balance Beam
- 1, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.3500
- 3, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.8500
- 4, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 6.5500
- 8, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 5.9500
- 9, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 5.8000
- 10, Emerie Stephens, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 5.7500
- 11, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 5.3500
- T13, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 5.0500
- T13, KaCee Wilson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 5.0500
- 15, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 4.9500
Floor Exercise
- 1, Neveah Karber, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.1000
- 2, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.9000
- 6, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.4500
- T7, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 7.4000
- 9, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.2500
- 10, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 7.1500
- 13, BreAnna Lowery, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.6000
- 14, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 6.2500
- 16, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 5.1500
Vault
- 1, BreAnna Lowery, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.3000
- 2, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.2500
- T3, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 8.1000
- T5, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.0500
- T8, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.0000
- T10, Neveah Karber, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.9500
- T10, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 7.9500
- 12, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.8000
- 13, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 7.7000
- 14, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 7.6500
All-Around
- 1, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 29.800
- 2, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 28.400
- 5, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 26.800
- 7, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 25.850
- 10, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 23.550
