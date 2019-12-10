The Class B and Class A Week 1 wrestling ratings were released on Sunday. The Stanley County Buffaloes and Pierre T.F. Riggs wrestling teams had many wrestlers ranked in various weight classes.
As a team, the Buffs were ranked fifth in the Class B dual teams standings with 40 power points as decided by the South Dakota High School Activities Association. They are ranked below Howard, who has 40.333 power points, but ahead of Wagner, who has 39 power points. Lyman is ranked first in the dual team standings with 44 power points.
As it sits currently, Canton is ranked first in the Class B team standings with 155 points, while Winner is in second with 151 points. Philip Area, Parker and Custer/Edgemont round out the top five.
Individually, the Buffs have five wrestlers ranked. Freshman Chase Hanson is ranked 10th at 106 pounds, while senior Reid Wieczorek is ranked seventh at 170 pounds. Senior Isaac Cliff is ranked 12th at 182 pounds. Juniors Sydney Tubbs and Dylan Endres are each ranked tenth at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.
The Govs are ranked second in the Class A team rankings with 131 points. Watertown is in first place with 133 points, while Rapid City Central is ranked third with 126 points.
The Govs have wrestlers ranked in all but two weight classes. Senior Cade Hinkle is ranked second at 145 pounds, while junior Tyson Johnson is ranked third at 138 pounds. Senior Jack Van Camp and juniors Maguire Raske, Regan Bollweg and Preston Taylor are all ranked fourth in their weight classes. Sophomores Blake Judson and Hayden Shaffer are ranked fifth at 106 and 132 pounds, respectively. Eighth grader Trey Lewis is ranked seventh at 113 pounds, while freshman Deegan Houska is ranked eighth at 126 pounds. Juniors Kahlor Hindman and Jacob Larson are honorable mentions in both of their weight classes.
A full list of rankings can be found at http://wrestlingmessageboard.com/index.php?board=4.0.
Local wrestlers ranked in Class A and Class B Week 1 Ratings Class B Dual Teams Ratings
5, Stanley County, 40 power points
Individual Ratings-Class B
106 pounds: Chase Hanson, 10th
170 pounds: Reid Wieczorek, 7th
182 pounds: Isaac Cliff, 12th
220 pounds: Sydney Tubbs, 10th
285 pounds: Dylan Endres, 10th
Class A Team Ratings
2, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 131 power points
Individual Ratings-Class A
106 pounds: Blake Judson, 5th
113 pounds: Trey Lewis, 7th
120 pounds: Kahlor Hindman, HM
126 pounds: Deegan Houska, 8th
132 pounds: Hayden Shaffer, 5th
138 pounds: Tyson Johnson, 3rd
145 pounds: Cade Hinkle, 2nd
152 pounds: Jack Van Camp, 4th
170 pounds: Maguire Raske, 4th
195 pounds: Regan Bollweg, 4th
220 pounds: Jacob Larson, HM
285 pounds: Preston Taylor, 4th
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.