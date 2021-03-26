Mattie Duffy

Stanley County's Mattie Duffy looks for an open teammate during a game against the Miller Rustlers at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Feb. 9. Duffy was named to the All-Big Dakota Conference Girls Basketball Team on Wednesday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Big Dakota All-Conference Boys and Girls Basketball Teams were announced on Wednesday. Several Stanley County players earned nominations to their respective All-Conference teams.

On the boys side, the Buffs were represented by junior guard Lathan Prince, junior forward Cormac Duffy and senior forward Nathan Cook. Freshman guard Mattie Duffy was named to the All-Conference girls team, while junior center Jordyn Sosa was named to the honorable mention girls team.

The BDC Boys All-Conference team is led by Winner, Chamberlain and Mobridge-Pollock, who each have four players nominated to the team. Winner leads the BDC Girls All-Conference team with five nominations.

