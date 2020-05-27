To say 2020 has been a roller coaster of emotions and decisions in terms of the baseball world would be an understatement.
The Legion baseball season was called off, then it was back on, then off again, and then back on. Stanley County Post 20 will try to put out a Legion baseball team this summer. Anyone who might be interested should meet at the Bad River Baseball Field on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT. Coach Kvigne will be there, and he will have a sign up sheet for those interested in playing that are between the ages of 15 and 19 years old.
