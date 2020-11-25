Stanley County senior linebacker Nathan Cook was selected to the Class 11B All-State football team on Wednesday morning. The All-State football teams are voted on by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.
Cook led the Stanley County Buffaloes with 34 tackles, including 28 assisted tackles, and 7.5 sacks. He had two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown, and two interceptions.
Buffs coach Max Foth said that Cook is the best outside linebacker he’s coached.
“He always sets the edge for us. Teams always had to know where he was lining up,” Foth said. “His versatility sets him apart from other linebackers in our league. He run fits incredibly well, gets after the quarterback, and has the ability to drop and play coverage. Nathan always reads his keys, and he plays hard, fast and physical. It didn’t matter who was trying to block him, because he was always around the ball. On many occasions, Nathan made the play on the opposite side of the field.”
Offensively, Cook had 578 receiving yards on 32 catches and four touchdowns. He also had 98 rushing yards on 15 attempts and one touchdown. Cook was a team captain, a three year starter and an All-Southeast South Dakota Conference selection.
Sioux Valley, Winner and Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan tied for most All-State selection with six players. Sioux Valley senior running back Jaxton Schiller was named the Class 11B All-American selection after becoming Sioux Valley’s all-time leader in scoring and receiving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.