Hula Luau-255.jpg
Buy Now

Freshman Elena Hebb, seen here competing in the 2018 Hula Luau, placed eighth at Saturday's Wagner Invitational in Wagner.

 

 Courtesy Bob Grandpre

The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes gymnastics team competed at the Wagner Invitational in Wagner on Saturday alongside five other Class A teams.

As a team, the Lady Buffs placed fifth with a score of 97.250. Wagner/Bon Homme placed fourth with a score of 97.750, while West Central placed sixth with a score of 92.350. Parkston/Ethan/Hanson won the Wagner Invitational by finishing with a score of 120.050, which was about four points better than Chamberlain’s score.

Individually, the Lady Buffs were led by freshman Elena Hebb. Hebb placed eighth in the all-around, fourth in the vault, and ninth on the beam. Eighth grader Allison Schlomer placed 15th in the all-around, while junior Bailey Siedchlaw placed 18th. Freshman Aleeyah Schilling rounded out the Lady Buffs by placing 21st.

Parkston/Ethan/Hanson senior Tyra Zens won the Wagner Invitational with a score of 33.300, outlasting Vermillion sophomore Mackenzie Brady and Chamberlain freshman Allison Hough by about two points.

The Lady Buffs will see action for the final time in 2019 when they host the Stanley County Gymnastics Invitational on Saturday. Action for that competition is scheduled to start at noon.

Full Results for Stanley County Gymnasts at Wagner Invitational

Team Results

5, Stanley County, 97.250

Individual Results

Uneven Parallel Bars

11, Elena Hebb, 5.4500

13, Allison Schlomer, 5.2500

20, Bailey Siedschlaw, 4.3500

27, Aleeyah Schilling, 2.6000

Balance Beam

9, Elena Hebb, 6.5000

T13, Aleeyah Schilling, 5.7500

T17, Keeley Rothschadl, 4.9500

20, Allison Schlomer, 4.5500

21, Bailey Siedschlaw, 4.4500

Floor Exercise

10, Aleeyah Schilling, 7.4000

T11, Elena Hebb, 7.3000

14, Allison Schlomer, 7.0500

15, Bailey Siedschlaw, 6.9000

20, Keeley Rothschadl, 6.1000

Vault

4, Elena Hebb, 8.1000

T9, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.4000

T14, Allison Schlomer, 6.9000

T15, Aleeyah Schilling, 6.8000

T15, Keeley Rothschadl, 6.8000

All-Around

8, Elena Hebb, 27.350

15, Allison Schlomer, 23.750

18, Bailey Siedschlaw, 23.100

21, Aleeyah Schilling, 22.550

Tags

Load comments