The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes gymnastics team competed at the Wagner Invitational in Wagner on Saturday alongside five other Class A teams.
As a team, the Lady Buffs placed fifth with a score of 97.250. Wagner/Bon Homme placed fourth with a score of 97.750, while West Central placed sixth with a score of 92.350. Parkston/Ethan/Hanson won the Wagner Invitational by finishing with a score of 120.050, which was about four points better than Chamberlain’s score.
Individually, the Lady Buffs were led by freshman Elena Hebb. Hebb placed eighth in the all-around, fourth in the vault, and ninth on the beam. Eighth grader Allison Schlomer placed 15th in the all-around, while junior Bailey Siedchlaw placed 18th. Freshman Aleeyah Schilling rounded out the Lady Buffs by placing 21st.
Parkston/Ethan/Hanson senior Tyra Zens won the Wagner Invitational with a score of 33.300, outlasting Vermillion sophomore Mackenzie Brady and Chamberlain freshman Allison Hough by about two points.
The Lady Buffs will see action for the final time in 2019 when they host the Stanley County Gymnastics Invitational on Saturday. Action for that competition is scheduled to start at noon.
Full Results for Stanley County Gymnasts at Wagner Invitational
Team Results
5, Stanley County, 97.250
Individual Results
Uneven Parallel Bars
11, Elena Hebb, 5.4500
13, Allison Schlomer, 5.2500
20, Bailey Siedschlaw, 4.3500
27, Aleeyah Schilling, 2.6000
Balance Beam
9, Elena Hebb, 6.5000
T13, Aleeyah Schilling, 5.7500
T17, Keeley Rothschadl, 4.9500
20, Allison Schlomer, 4.5500
21, Bailey Siedschlaw, 4.4500
Floor Exercise
10, Aleeyah Schilling, 7.4000
T11, Elena Hebb, 7.3000
14, Allison Schlomer, 7.0500
15, Bailey Siedschlaw, 6.9000
20, Keeley Rothschadl, 6.1000
Vault
4, Elena Hebb, 8.1000
T9, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.4000
T14, Allison Schlomer, 6.9000
T15, Aleeyah Schilling, 6.8000
T15, Keeley Rothschadl, 6.8000
All-Around
8, Elena Hebb, 27.350
15, Allison Schlomer, 23.750
18, Bailey Siedschlaw, 23.100
21, Aleeyah Schilling, 22.550
