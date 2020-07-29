Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, awards for the Stanley County skeet shooting team were delivered by Coach Sonja Johnson after being mailed to the school.
The First Place Team Conference plaque will be displayed in the school’s trophy case with a current picture of the skeet shooting team. Athletes on the team include Mason Stoeser, Kelby Olson, Colton Brady, Wyatt Mortenson, Sheridan Nickolas, Rylie Stoeser and Chase Hanson.
Individual awards were earned by Sheridan Nickolas, Rylie Stoeser and Wyatt Mortenson. Nickolas earned first place in the High Overall Female category. Stoeser placed third in the High Overall category, as well as earned an All-State patch. Mortenson earned first place in the High Overall Male and High Overall categories. He also earned an All-State patch.
