The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers football teams will get their 2020 seasons underway on Friday. The Buffs will play the Winner Warriors at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre, while the Chargers will play the Warner Monarchs in Warner.
The Chargers come into Friday’s game after a 10-1 campaign in 2019. They averaged 47.82 points per game, while giving up an average of 12.18 points per game. The Chargers defeated the Monarchs 42-14 in the season opener, and 22-14 in the 9A quarterfinals. Their season ended at the hands of the future 9A champions Canistota/Freeman 56-22 in the 9A Semifinals. The Chargers will have to replace several quality seniors from last year’s team, including starting quarterback Nick Wittler, starting tight end Grant Johnson, and lineman Jett Lamb. New starting quarterback Landon Hepker got some quality playing time last season when games would get out of reach for the Chargers opponents.
The Monarchs went 6-3 last season. They averaged 35.3 points per game, while giving up an average of 16.1 points per game. Their other loss came to eventual 9A runner-up Britton-Hecla. They will have to replace Ben Fischbach, who has been their starting quarterback for the past couple of seasons.
The Buffaloes went 3-6 in 2019. They averaged over 18 points per game, while giving up over 28 points per game. The Buffs lost to the Warriors 44-6 in Winner last season. They will have to replace a crew of seniors, including starting quarterback Reid Wieczorek, starting running backs Dylan Gabriel, Cade Stover and Isaac Cliff, and senior leader Slater Tople, all of whom played valuable minutes.
The Warriors went 11-1 in 2019. Their season came to an end when they lost to Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan in the 11B Championship. The Warriors averaged 40.9 points per game, while also giving up 10.2 points per game. The Warriors will have to replace their fair share of starters, but they bring back a lot of valuable state championship football experience.
Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT on Friday.
