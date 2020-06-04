191021-sports-scfootball_ooutbound 4.jpg

Stanley County celebrates a sack by Lathan Prince (3) against St. Thomas More High School at Ole Williamson Field Oct. 18 in Fort Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/Capital Journal

The Stanley County School District announced on their FaceBook page on Wednesday night that they will be holding football workouts this summer.

Football players interested in playing this fall should make sure to sign up for the summer workout program. The program is available via Google Classroom. Any boys grades 9-12 that are interested in playing football, but that aren’t in the Google Classroom, should contact coach Max Foth via email at Max.Foth@k12.sd.us. The football team will be following the SDHSAA Guidelines for returning to play during the summer workouts.

