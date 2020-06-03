200129-sports-scboysbball_outbound 14.jpg

Stanley County Buffaloes junior guard Nathan Cook (22) intercepts a pass meant for Sully Buttes Chargers Nick Wittler at Parkview Auditorium Jan. 28 in Fort Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

The Stanley County School District announced on their FaceBook page on Tuesday that summer open gyms will be starting on Thursday, June 4.

Coach Max Foth has already made contact with 12 boys regarding which times they will be welcomed to the gym. Some help will be needed to contact any boys going into eighth grade interested in playing basketball. Kids and parents can send Coach Foth their full name and a cell phone number that they can be contacted by to Max.Foth@k12.sd.us. Guidelines set forth by the South Dakota High School Activities Association will be followed.

