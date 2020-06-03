The Stanley County School District announced on their FaceBook page on Tuesday that summer open gyms will be starting on Thursday, June 4.
Coach Max Foth has already made contact with 12 boys regarding which times they will be welcomed to the gym. Some help will be needed to contact any boys going into eighth grade interested in playing basketball. Kids and parents can send Coach Foth their full name and a cell phone number that they can be contacted by to Max.Foth@k12.sd.us. Guidelines set forth by the South Dakota High School Activities Association will be followed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.