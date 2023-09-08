The Stanley County volleyball team lost to Philip High School in three close sets Thursday night. The final score was 25-21, 25-21, 25-18. With the loss, Stanley County is 4-2; Philip improved to 3-1.

Stanley County fell behind 5-0 early in the first set, before SC sophomore Breckyn Huebner’s key block put Stanley County back in a position to serve. Effective serving from senior Mattie Duffy, including an ace on a short serve, allowed Stanley County to storm back and tie the set at 5.

Was the information in this article useful?


Henry Buchan | 917-406-6556

Tags

Load comments