The Stanley County volleyball team lost to Philip High School in three close sets Thursday night. The final score was 25-21, 25-21, 25-18. With the loss, Stanley County is 4-2; Philip improved to 3-1.
Stanley County fell behind 5-0 early in the first set, before SC sophomore Breckyn Huebner’s key block put Stanley County back in a position to serve. Effective serving from senior Mattie Duffy, including an ace on a short serve, allowed Stanley County to storm back and tie the set at 5.
For most of the first set, the game went back and forth with neither side able to build significant momentum. With the score tied at 9, junior Brylee Kafka served and won four consecutive points.
Unfortunately for Stanley County, while they were at times dominant on their serve, they also were plagued by faults on their serve throughout the match. This issue presented itself in the first set, and it ultimately prevented them from holding onto their lead.
Faulting was particularly dangerous, because Philip was able to match their powerful serving while demonstrating a greater level of consistency.
Coach TJ Drageset assessed her team’s performance on serves throughout the match.
“We had some serving errors, but also some aces,” Drageset said. “When we get back to the line, we just need to make sure we take a deep breath and get it over and in. Some stuff to work on, but we’ll definitely get there.”
While Pierre held leads at 16-13 and 19-17 in the first set, they were unable to hang on. Ultimately, Philip won the clinching point of the first set on a net violation.
Stanley County got off to a very fast start in the second set. Senior Tatum Scott won seven consecutive points on her serve, as the Buffs got off to a 9-1 lead.
However, Philip slowly inched closer throughout the set. While senior Cadence Hand’s kill to give Stanley County a 16-13 lead stopped a big run, Philip’s pressure was unrelenting.
Toward the end of the second set, Stanley County missed a few more crucial serves, and Philip was able to take advantage, taking a two-set lead.
Throughout the third set, the visiting fans could smell victory and got increasingly louder.
Philip could clearly feel the momentum shift as well, and the third set was their most dominant. While Stanley County again led for much of its first half and continued to battle, they were ultimately unable to keep up with Philip’s powerful hitting as Philip rallied to clinch the game.
Despite the loss, Dragaset was encouraged by her team’s play.
“Going into the game, we knew we were going to have tough competition, and that it was really going to put us to the test,” Drageset said. Overall, we played really well, and I’m super proud of the team. There were just some minor mistakes, but I think they played a heck of a game.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.