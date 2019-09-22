The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team had a very busy weekend of action. They hosted the Jones County Lady Coyotes at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday night. The Lady Buffs played in the Big Dakota Conference Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday.
The Lady Buffs lost to Jones County 3-1. They won the first set by a score of 25-23. The rest of the game went 25-17, 25-18 and 25-17 in favor of the Lady Coyotes. The Lady Buffs were led by sophomore outside hitter Shaylee Tople, who had eight kills. Freshman outside hitter Kori Endres and sophomore middle hitter Carlie O’Conner each had five kills.
The Lady Buffs played four games at the BDC Tournament. They played the Winner Warriors and Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers in pool play. The Warriors defeated the Lady Buffs 2-0. Set scores were 25-4 and 25-7. The Lady Tigers also defeated the Lady Buffs 2-0. Set scores were 25-14 for both sets.
The Lady Buffs played the Todd County Lady Falcons and McLaughlin Mustangs in tournament play. They beat the Lady Falcons 2-0. Set scores were 25-23 and 25-17. The Lady Buffs also defeated the Mustangs 2-0. Set scores were 25-14 and 25-18.
The Lady Buffs placed seventh out of the nine teams that competed in the BDC Tournament. Senior outside hitter Karley Leafgreen was named to the All-Tournament Team. The Lady Buffs (3-8) will next see action on Thursday night against the Potter County Lady Battlers at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Action for Thursday’s matches is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
