The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team had a very busy week of action last week. They faced the Kadoka Area Kougars and New Underwood Tigers in a triangular in Kadoka on Tuesday, the Highmore-Harrold Pirates at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Friday, and the Colome Cowgirls in Colome on Saturday.
Tuesday saw the Lady Buffs go winless in Kadoka. They lost both matches by 3-0 scores. Set scores against the Kougars wer 9-25, 16-25, and 16-25. Set scores against the Tigers were 9-25, 17-25, and 10-25.
The Lady Buffs’ losing streak continued in their home finale against the Pirates. They lost 3-0. Set scores were 11-25, 23-25, and 14-25.
Saturday saw the Lady Buffs win their only set of the week. They ultimately fell to the Cowgirls 3-1. Set scores were 17-25, 25-22, 21-25, and 18-25.
The losing streak for the Lady Buffs (3-17) has reached nine straight. They played the Lyman Raiders (8-17) on Monday night in Presho. Matches for Monday night started at 6:30 p.m. CT. Monday’s matches have not gotten underway as of the writing of this story. The Lady Buffs will next see competition in the Region 6A Tournament next Tuesday. They are currently the no. 6 seed in Region 6A, which means Tuesday’s match will likely be on the road at either Chamberlain, Mobridge-Pollock or Crow Creek.
