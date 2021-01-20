The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team competed in the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational in Mobridge on Tuesday. There were a total of five teams in competition at the tournament, with action being held in just nine weight classes.
As a team, the Buffs placed fifth out of five teams with a score of 23 team points. Mobridge-Pollock won the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational after earning a score of 71.5 team points, while Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle placed second with a score of 59.0 team points.
Individually, the Buffs were led by junior Trent Beintema, who placed second at 152 pounds, earning 14 team points in the process. Eighth grader Colton Brady placed third at 138 pounds. He earned nine team points. Other wrestlers who placed in their weight classes, but did not receive team points include seventh grader Case Kolda and eighth grader Hayden Roggow. Kolda placed second at 170 pounds, while Roggow placed third at 113 pounds.
The Buffs will next see action at the Winner Invitational in Winner on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.