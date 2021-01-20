Colton Brady Gendry Bartling

Stanley County's Colton Brady prepares for action against Burke/Gregory's Gendry Bartling during the Stanley County Invitational at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Dec. 5. Brady placed third at 138 pounds at the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational on Jan. 19.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team competed in the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational in Mobridge on Tuesday. There were a total of five teams in competition at the tournament, with action being held in just nine weight classes.

As a team, the Buffs placed fifth out of five teams with a score of 23 team points. Mobridge-Pollock won the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational after earning a score of 71.5 team points, while Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle placed second with a score of 59.0 team points.

Individually, the Buffs were led by junior Trent Beintema, who placed second at 152 pounds, earning 14 team points in the process. Eighth grader Colton Brady placed third at 138 pounds. He earned nine team points. Other wrestlers who placed in their weight classes, but did not receive team points include seventh grader Case Kolda and eighth grader Hayden Roggow. Kolda placed second at 170 pounds, while Roggow placed third at 113 pounds.

The Buffs will next see action at the Winner Invitational in Winner on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments