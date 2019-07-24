The South Dakota American Legion State A Baseball Tournament bracket was solidified on Tuesday night after Harrisburg Post 45 defeated Brookings Post 74 in the play-in game. The tournament will start on Friday at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
The first game of the tournament will see the defending State champion Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats take on Yankton Post 12 at 10 a.m. CT. Pierre Post 8 will take on the Renner Royals at approximately 12:30 p.m. CT, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Watertown Post 17 will take on Brandon Valley Post 131 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Harrisburg Post 45 will take on the host Mitchell Post 18 in the nightcap at approximately 7:30 p.m. CT, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the third game.
The Yankton/Post 22 winner will take on the Watertown/Brandon Valley winner at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday. The Post 8/Renner winner will take on the Harrisburg/Mitchell winner after the conclusion of the other winning bracket game. Losing bracket games for Saturday will start at 10 a.m. CT. There will be four games on Friday, four games on Saturday, three games on Sunday, two games on Monday, and at least one game on Tuesday.
