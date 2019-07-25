The South Dakota American Legion State A Baseball Tournament gets underway on Friday at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Here is a look at each of Friday’s four matchups.
Yankton Post 12 (24-21) vs. Rapid City Post 22 (44-13) — 10:00 a.m. CT
Yankton Post 12 enters the State Tournament with after finishing as the Region 2A runner-up. They had a seven game winning streak earlier in the season. More recently, Yankton Post 12 went on a ten game losing streak. They are 9-9 against the rest of the State Tournament field, including 0-3 against Rapid City Post 22.
Rapid City Post 22 enters the State Tournament after being crowned the Region 3A champions. They are currently on a three game winning streak. Post 22 has had winning streaks of seven and 12 games. They are the defending State A champions. Post 22 is 15-0 against the rest of the State Tournament field this season. They also give up the least amount of runs amongst the eight teams at 3.61.
Pierre Post 8 (22-21) vs. Renner Post 307 (32-22) — 12:30 p.m. CT
Pierre Post 8 is the Region 3A runner up. They have been consistent for most of the season, never getting too many wins or losses. Their largest winning streak during the season is four, while their biggest losing streak is three. Post 8 is one of two teams in the State Tournament that has given up more runs than they’ve scored. They have scored the least amongst the eight teams. Post 8 has the highest average of runs given up per game for the eight teams. Post 8 has allowed ten or more runs in 11 out of 43 games. They have a 7-8 record against the State Tournament field, including a 2-0 record against Renner Post 307, who they swept in a doubleheader to open the 2019 season.
Renner Post 307 started the 2019 season losing their first four games. Not long after that, they busted out a stretch of eight straight wins. Since their opening season losing streak, Renner Post 307 has not lost more than three games in a row. They enter the State Tournament as the Region 1A champion. Like Post 8, they are 7-8 against the State Tournament field. Renner Post 307 enters Friday on a four game winning streak.
Watertown Post 17 (28-25) vs. Brandon Valley Post 131 (28-17) — 5:00 p.m. CT
Watertown Post 17 is your Region 1A runner-up. They have been very consistent all season. Watertown Post 17 has not lost or won more than three games in a row. They average more than seven runs per game, but they give up about six runs per game. Watertown Post 17 comes into the State Tournament with the third most runs scored per game. They are 5-9 against the field, including a 1-1 record against Brandon Valley.
Brandon Valley is the 2A champion. They had a winning streak of nine straight earlier in this season, as well as a losing streak of six. Brandon Valley enters the State Tournament on a four game winning streak. They are 9-5 against the field.
Harrisburg Post 45 (20-26) vs. Mitchell Post 18 (32-15) — 7:30 p.m. CT
Harrisburg won a play-in game against Brookings Post 74 on Tuesday. They have had a winning streak of three, as well as a losing streak of eight. Harrisburg has split their last five games. They have scored 233 runs this season, while giving up 263 runs. Harrisburg Post 45 is 2-12 against the field.
Mitchell Post 18 is the host of the State Tournament. They did not have to compete in a play-in game or a region tournament to qualify. Mitchell Post 18 has had winning streaks of eight and 11. They are 6-7 against the field, including 1-0 against Harrisburg. Mitchell Post 18 has the highest average of runs scored per game of the eight teams in the State Tournament. They average over eight runs per game, while giving up about 4.5 runs per game.
