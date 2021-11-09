Action in the SDHSAA State Football Games will begin on Thursday morning at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Games will be played throughout the weekend, ending with the Class 11AAA State Championship on Saturday night.
Thursday Games
Thursday’s action will start with the Class 9B Championship between the Potter County Battlers and Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals. The Battlers score 40 points per game while giving up over 17 points per game. The Cardinals average over 31 points per game while giving up 19 points per game. The Cardinals lost last season’s Class 9B Championship to Wolsey-Wessington. The Battlers have not been to the State Football Championship since 2013.
The afternoon game will see the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines taking on the Howard Tigers in the Class 9A Championship. The Wolverines average almost 50 points per game while giving up about 14 points per game. The Tigers average over 41 points per game while giving up about 10 points per game. The Wolverines last made State in 2019, while the Tigers made State in 2018.
The nightcap will see the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers take on the Canistota/Freeman Pride in the Class 9AA State Championship. This game features the two lowest seeds in any of the State Championship Games. The Black Panthers are ranked no. 9 in Class 9AA, while the Pride are ranked no. 11. The Black Panthers and Pride both average about 30 points per game. The Black Panthers give up 14 points per game, while the Pride give up about 24 points per game. The Black Panthers are the defending Class 9AA State Champions. The Pride won three straight 9A championships.
Friday Games (minus Class 11AA)
Friday morning’s game will feature the Winner Warriors taking on the Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Seahawks in the Class 11B Championship. The Warriors are the highest scoring team remaining in all classes with 52.45 points per game. They also give up the least amount of points at 8.6 points per game. The Seahawks average 27.9 points per game while giving up 18.09 points per game. The Warriors and Seahawks have split the last two Class 11B State Championships. This year marks the fifth straight Class 11B State Championship appearance for the Seahawks, and seven straight appearances for either team.
The Friday afternoon game will feature the Bulldog Battle for the Class 11A Championship, when the Madison Bulldogs take on the Milbank Bulldogs. Madison averages over 34 points per game while giving up 11 points per game. Milbank averages over 27 points per game while giving up just over 10 points per game. Madison has appeared in the Class 11A State Championship five times since 2013. Milbank last made State in 2009.
Saturday Game
Saturday’s finale will see the Harrisburg Tigers take on the Brandon Valley Lynx in the Class 11AAA State Championship. The Tigers average over 42 points per game while giving up about 20 points per game. The Lynx average over 24 points per game while giving up over 14 points per game. The Tigers beat the Lynx 43-14 in Brandon on Oct. 21. The Lynx defeated the Tigers in last season’s Class 11AAA State Championship. Saturday’s game will mark the fifth appearance for Brandon Valley in the Class 11AAA State Championship since the class started in 2013. The Tigers are 4-8 in State Championship Games, but they have lost five straight State Championship Games. The Tigers last won a State Championship in 1999.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.