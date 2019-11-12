The eyes of football fans all throughout South Dakota will be on Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings this weekend. There will be seven State Championship games. The following is a schedule of the games, including stats and information on each team.
Class 9A: No. 1 Britton-Hecla Braves (10-0) versus no. 3 Canistota/Freeman Pride (10-1), Thursday, 11 a.m. CT
The Braves score about 40 points a game, while giving up about 10 points a game. They defeated no. 4 Gregory 14-6 to qualify. They have shut out opponents twice this season. The Braves are undefeated since losing starting quarterback Trevor Zuehlke to a head injury. They last won the 9A title in 2017.
The Pride score about 43 points a game, while giving up an average of 13 points a game. They are the defending 9A champions. The Pride defeated the Sully Buttes Chargers 56-22 to qualify for the championship game. They have three shut out victories. The Pride’s lone loss was to 9AA State Championship qualifier Viborg-Hurley.
Class 9AA: No. 1 Viborg-Hurley Cougars (11-0) versus no. 2 Bon Homme Cavaliers (10-1), Thursday, 1:45 p.m. CT
The Cougars are a strong overall team. They average a little under 50 points a game while giving up 10 points a game on defense. They defeated no. 5 Lemmon-McIntosh 32-26 to qualify for state. The Cougars have shut out opponents twice.
The Cavaliers are the defending Class 9AA champions. They average about 33 points a game, while giving up 11 points a game. They beat no. 3 Deuel 26-6 to qualify for state. The Cavaliers have three shut out victories, including two in the playoffs. Their lone loss was to 9A’s Canistota/Freeman.
Class 9B: No. 1 Colman-Egan Hawks (11-0) versus no. 6 Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (9-2), Thursday, 4:30 p.m. CT
The Hawks are arguably the best 9-man football team in the state. They average a little under 50 points a game, while giving up just seven points a game. They defeated no. 4 Wolsey-Wessington 46-36 to qualify. The Hawks were the 2017 Class 9B Champions. Their defense has been astounding this season, shutting out their opponents eight times, including two shutouts in the playoffs.
The Wolverines score about 40 points a game, while giving up about 22 points a game. They upset no. 2 Harding County 54-32 to qualify. Their two losses came to 9A opponents in Sully Buttes and Ipswich/Edmunds Central. The Wolverines have two shutout victories and one shutout loss.
Class 11A: No. 4 Lennox Orioles (7-4) versus no. 3 Canton C-Hawks (9-2), Thursday, 7:15 p.m. CT
The Orioles are a little bit of a surprise entrant to the championship picture. They score about 27 points a game while giving up about 22 points a game. They qualified for State after defeating no. 8 West Central 34-33. They have lost to Dell Rapids, Brookings, Canton and Tea Area. They have one shutout victory and two shutout losses. One of those losses came when they lost 31-0 to their opponent on Thursday night.
The C-Hawks score about 34 points a game, while giving up nine points a game. They upset no. 2 Tea Area 28-10 to get to this point. The C-Hawks lost their first two games of the season to Tea Area and Madison before rolling out five straight shutout victories.
Class 11AA: No. 1 Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (11-0) versus no. 2 Brookings Bobcats (10-1), Friday, noon
The Governors are your two time defending Class 11AA champions. They scored a record 678 total points, which comes out to an average of 62 points per game. The Govs give up about an average of seven points a game. They defeated no. 5 Mitchell 57-7 to get to State. They have five shut out victories, including a 103-0 victory over Spearfish in the 11AA Playoffs.
The Bobcats score about 36 points a game, while giving up about 11 points a game. They defeated no. 3 Huron 36-7 to qualify for State. Their lone loss came to their opponent on Friday, when Pierre won 54-6 in Pierre. The Bobcats have shut out their opponents three times. The State Championship Game is in their home stadium.
Class 11B: No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Seahawks (11-0) versus no. 2 Winner Warriors (11-0), Friday, 3:30 p.m. CT
The Seahawks are another well balanced team. They score about 44 points per game while giving up about eight points a game. They defeated no. 5 McCook Central/Montrose 42-0 to get to State. This is their third straight 11B Championship game appearance. They’ve lost both of their previous matchups to Sioux Falls Christian. They have five shutout victories. They have not allowed a single point in the 11B playoffs.
The Warriors score 44 points a game while giving up nine points per game on defense. They have three shut out victories. The Warriors defeated no. 3 Webster Area 38-27 to get to State. They last won State in 2016.
Class 11AAA: No. 4 O’Gorman Knights (9-2) versus no. 3 Brandon Valley Lynx (9-2), Friday, 7 p.m. CT.
The Knights score about 34 points per game, while giving up about 24 points per game. They upset no. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt to qualify for state. Their two losses came to Sioux Falls Lincoln (48-23), and their opponents on Friday night, Brandon Valley (40-16). They are coached by former Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Jayson Poppinga.
The Lynx are the defending Class 11AAA champions. They score about 36 points a game, while giving up 18 points per game. Their two losses came to Sioux Falls Roosevelt (28-13) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (26-21). They defeated no. 7 Sioux Falls Washington 52-13 to get to State.
Where can you watch?
If you can’t make it to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings for any of the State Championship Games, you can watch them on PBS and on sdpb.org.
