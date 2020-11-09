If you are planning on going to the State Football Championships at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, there is some information that you might need to know.
Tickets went on sale at 5 p.m. CT on Monday to the general public. Tickets can either be ordered by phone at 605-677-5959, or by email at tickets@usd.edu. Live representatives are limited and unable to take each call live. Please leave a voicemail or send an email to the US ticket office if you do not have your call answered by a representative. Those messages will be returned as soon as the next representative becomes available. Walk-up sales will also be available for purchase in Vermillion on the day of the game. Should any contests sell out, the SDHSAA will send out a notification to statewide media and schools.
All student tickets for the Class 11AA game between the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Brookings Bobcats will be sold at Riggs High School starting at 8 a.m. Ct on Tuesday. The cost of these tickets are $10.
This year’s State Football Championship ticketing is different than in previous years, given social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and other types of face coverings are required in order to enter the DakotaDome. Each ticket order is limited to a maximum of eight tickets per order per game. Those interested in renting a suite can do so by telling the USD ticket office to be placed on a call list. Once USD season ticket holders have exercised their option to rent their suite for any/all championship games, members of the general public will have an opportunity to rent a suite for the game or games of their choice.
