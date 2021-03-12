The State Girls Basketball Tournaments in all three classes in South Dakota got underway on Thursday. The Class AA State Tournament is at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, while the Class A State Tournament is at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown. The Class B State Tournament is at the Huron Arena in Huron.
The Class AA State Tournament saw the top seeds win the first two games, but chaos reigned in the second session. The no. 7 seed Brandon Valley Lynx defeated the no. 2 seed Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles 33-30, and the no. 6 seed Rapid City Stevens Raiders defeated the no. 3 seed Harrisburg Tigers 39-27. In Friday’s consolation semifinals, the no. 5 seed Mitchell Kernels defeated the no. 9 seed Rapid City Central Cobblers 48-40.
The top seeds in the Class A tournament all advanced to the semifinal round. The games have not been particularly close, with the smallest margin of victory being 11 points. In Friday’s consolation semifinals, the no. 5 seed Sioux Falls Christian Chargers defeated the no. 8 seed McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars 56-45.
The Class B Tournament has been arguably the most competitive tournament of the three. The first round saw a near upset, as the undefeated Castlewood Warriors staved off an upset-minded Waverly-South Shore Coyotes team 61-55. The no. 5 seed Ethan Rustlers mounted an 18 point comeback en route to a 52-49 victory over no. 4 seed Hanson. The no. 3 seed Corsica-Stickney Jaguars narrowly defeated the no. 6 seed Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines 47-45. In Friday’s consolation semifinals, the Coyotes defeated the Hanson Beaverettes 51-45 to advance to the consolation championship.
Action at all three tournaments continued throughout Friday and Saturday. The Capital Journal will provide a full breakdown of the State Tournaments once they are completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.