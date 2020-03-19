The State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament has officially been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association President Randy Honkomp announced the decision on Facebook on Wednesday night.
“It is with much regret that I write this note,” Honkomp said. “The Executive Committee has met and agreed that this year’s Boys Varsity tournament will not be rescheduled for 2020. This is a very tough decision for all of us, but we are confident that it is the right one.”
In other news, All State Basketball Tournaments, visual arts, region music and All-State Band events remain postponed or suspended, according to an announcement on the South Dakota High School Activities Association website. The State Student Council Convention is cancelled. All spring contests are cancelled through April 5.
“As a staff, we are waiting to get a better sense of the resumption of school, as well as future CDC recommendations,” SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said. “Once these items are further clarified, we will have a better idea on the potential of resuming postponed and suspended events, as well as the scope of spring sports. We remain in contact with the Department of Health and the Governor’s office, and will provide updates as necessary.”
The Pro Bull Riding event that was to be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on April 3-5 has also been cancelled.
