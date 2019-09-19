The South Dakota Horseshoe Pitchers Association held their state tournaments in Pierre at Griffin Park on Aug. 24-25.
The doubles tournament was held on Aug. 24. In the championship class, there was a playoff to determine the winners. It came down to the final two shoes thrown. The State Champions were Macey Chambers of Pierre and Bryce Chambers of Blunt. Earning second place was Roland Kleinschmidt of Harrold and James Benton of Fort Pierre. Vine Marks Sr. of Sisseton and Billy Markwed of Midland won third place. Carl Chambers and Logan Chambers, both of Blunt, took fourth place.
In the Doubles B Class, the winners were Sioux Falls’ Berditte Finton and Michael Clemens. Crystal Walton of Dell Rapids and Steve Hofland of Elk Point took second place. Spearfish’s Aaron Sestak and Belle Fourche’s Tebea Thomas took third place. Dee Robinson and Tanner Steineke, both of Sioux Falls, took fourth place.
In Doubles C, the winners were Pierre’s Chace Humphrey and Chuck Humphrey. Jack Orwick of Newell and Galen Minske of Huron took second place. Vermillion’s Jeremy Crowe and Yankton’s Paul Denney took third place. Ocean Hawk and Galen Crowe, both of Yankton took fourth place.
The singles tournaments were played on Aug. 25..
In the Juniors Championship Class there was a three way tie for first place so a playoff was needed to determine the winner. Coming out as the State Champion was Yankton’s Ocean Hawk. Pierre’s Chace Humphrey took second place, while Blunt’s Logan Chambers finished in third place.
In Ladies Class A, Custer’s Pat Stumpf went undefeated en route to becoming the State Champion. Pierre’s Carlene Barber and Macey Chambers finished in second and third place, respectively.
In Ladies Class B, Crystal Walton of Dell Rapids took first place. Belle Fourche’s Thebea Thomas took second place, while Dee Robinson of Sioux Falls took third place.
In the Elders Championship Class, there was a tie, so a playoff was needed. Harrold’s Roland Kleinschmidt took first place. Blunt’s Carl Chambers placed second, while Allen’s Robert Red Shirt placed third.
In the Elders B Class, Midland’s Billy Markwed went undefeated en route to a State Championship. Volga’s Walter Osterberg Jr. took second place, while Berditte Finton of Sioux Falls took third place.
In Men’s Class A, the State Champion is Kurt Whaley of Sioux Falls. Pierre’s Owen Tin Cup took second place, while Ridgeview’s Arlee Lee took third place.
In Men’s Class B, Spearfish’s Aaron Sestak placed first. Jefferson’s Larry Reemts placed second, while Blunt’s Bryce Chambers placed third.
In Men’s Class C, Huron’s Dan Cahill placed first. Huron’s Galen Minske placed second, while Pierre’s John Barber placed third.
“The Pierre Horseshoe Club would like to thank the City of Pierre for all of their hard work making the grounds in and around the horseshoe pits beautiful” said Carlene Barber of SDHPA. “They would also like to thank the Lion’s Club for providing food both days of the tournaments, and the Fort Pierre Women of the Moose for hosting the banquet.”
