The South Dakota State Parks remain open. While some facilities and services are not available due to COVID-19 precautions, local parks still offer physical activity.
Park entrance fees have been waived through May 1.
Parks and open spaces are essential resources for physical health and mental wellness. Authorities believe people can safely be active outside while following the social distancing, group limitations and other guidelines.
Visiting the Parks
Refrain from using the parks if you are exhibiting symptoms of illness.
Follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks.
Prepare for limited access to public restrooms, showers and water fountains.
Leave these public spaces as clean as you found them.
Limit contact with shared spaces and surfaces, like door handles or guide-rails. Use hand sanitizer if you do touch them.
While on trails, warn other users of your presence as you near and step aside to let others pass.
Maintain proper physical distance.
Campsites are open for use this spring. Camping fees are still in effect. If you have a paid campsite reservation, you can proceed to your campsite and set up. If you don’t have a reservation when you arrive, you can make one online at CampSD.com or call 1-800-710-2267.
Cabins and lodges will be available based on the resources and staff at each park. Park staff will be reaching out to cabin and lodge reservations holders before their stay to discuss appropriate steps. Be respectful of check-in and check-out times, so staff have time to properly clean between guests.
If you have an upcoming reservation and want to cancel, call 1-800-710-2267 for a full refund.
Campsite, cabin and lodge reservations for this summer are ongoing at CampSD.com and 1-800-710-2267.
The closure of bathrooms, fish cleaning stations and other shared spaces could be a possibility this summer. Please plan accordingly. Campsite spacing in the state parks allow room for social distancing. Consider camping during the week when campgrounds aren’t typically as busy. If the situation necessitates the closure of campgrounds, full refunds will be given.
Facilities and Services
Services are limited through May 31 and will be performed on an as-needed basis while taking appropriate measures to reduce health risks for staff and visitors.
Shared spaces in the parks are closed through at least May 31. These include comfort stations, fish cleaning stations, drinking fountains, meeting rooms and visitor centers.
Park offices are closed through May 31. On-site park programs will resume when offices reopen.
Solitary Exercise and Recreation
Choose activities in your local park that maintain social distancing guidelines and avoid shared spaces with those outside of your isolation group. These include walking, hiking, geocaching, biking, horseback riding, birdwatching, disc golf, canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, boating, fishing, archery ranges, shooting ranges, and more.
