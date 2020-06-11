The South Dakota High School Rodeo Association State Finals Rodeo will be held this year for the first time in Fort Pierre. The event will be June 16-20 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.It is the third largest high school rodeo state finals in the nation.
The State Rodeo Finals will have five action packed rodeo performances in addition to three cutting and reined cow horse performances. Only four other towns have hosted this rodeo. Those towns are New Underwood, Rapid City, Belle Fourche, and Huron. Belle Fourche has hosted the finals for the past 13 years.
The first SDHSRA Finals were held in New Underwood in 1949. South Dakota is a charter member of the national association, which it helped to start 1951. The SDHSRA is a 501(c)3 non- profit organization. South Dakota was one of the states to compete at the first National High School Rodeo Finals. For high school senior Jayda Tibbs, the high school rodeo finals is a bigger event than graduation.
The Stanley County Fairgrounds has received a face lift in the last year and half. The parking lot has been resurfaced, arenas have been moved and rebuilt, additional bleachers installed, extra lighting and electrical hookups have been added and much more. All of this is to say that planning for the SDHSRA Finals has been good for the Fairgrounds and all its future events.
This event normally has 7,000-8,000 attendees, which creates a significant economic impact to the community. In view of the many cancellations of earlier events this spring, the County Commissioners have been waiting on a final decision from SDHSRA Committee on whether to hold the event as planned. The committee met in Fort Pierre and decided to go forward as planned with some schedule changes and protective guidelines in place for contestants and audience.
Directors of the SDHSRA are Lance Lesmeister, President, Eagle Butte; Perry Moody, Vice President, Letcher; Ann Sundermann, Executive Secretary; Dale Christensen, Kadoka; Lynn McKay, Wall; Marty Phillips, Public Relations, Winner; Shannon Olson, White River; Treg Cowan, Harrold; Todd Bach, Florence; Barry Knippling, Chamberlain; Justin Pihl, Buffalo; Rusty Foster, Meadow; Justin Robertson, Rapid City; and Dan Curr, Scenic. The State Finals Host Committee are Scott Deal and Toni Ruff, Fort Pierre, and Jeremy Stevens, St. Lawrence.
Although practice rodeos were cancelled earlier in April and May, the regional qualifying rodeos are still taking place based on the decisions of their committees. Rodeos have happened in Buffalo, Wall, Highmore and Huron. More rodeos will be held this weekend in Faith, Sturgis, Winner and Watertown.
Sponsorships are still available for the SDHSRA Finals. If you are wanting to support this family-oriented event that promotes good character in its youth contestants, please contact Ann Sunderman, 605/529-5868, office@sdhsra.com or Marty Philips, 605/840-1235 croptech@gwtc.net. For additional information about the association and events go to http://www.sdhsra.com/or their Facebook page.
