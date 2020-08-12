A 49-year tradition rides this weekend, as the South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo brings together some of the most accomplished young cowboys and cowgirls from across the state to compete for top honors at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
“We’re thrilled to welcome the contestants, their families, and the many who support them to the 49th Annual South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo,” said Tyson Paxton, president of the South Dakota 4-H Finals Committee. “These exceptional rodeo athletes have worked extremely hard for this opportunity.”
This year, due to COVID-19, precautions will be taken to keep contestants, families and fans safe during their time in Fort Pierre. With more than 1,300 youth competing in 4-H rodeos throughout the state, some regional contests were cancelled or postponed. Even with fewer qualifying rodeos, the State Finals will still have upwards of 450 competitors. The top four competitors in each event earned a coveted spot at the Finals Rodeo, where they will compete for one of 26 event saddles, over 78 buckles, scholarships and numerous other awards.
The chutes first opened on the SD 4-H Finals in 1971 as a way to gather the best of South Dakota’s 4-H rodeo athletes together to give them the chance to compete against each other. It’s since grown into a three-day event, bringing an estimated $1.4M each year to the Pierre and Fort Pierre economy. This event is 100 percent made possible from outside donations. Unlike other 4-H events, the State 4-H Rodeo receives no state funding.
The Finals committee is already working on the planning of the 50th SD 4H Finals Rodeo in 2021.
“The entire experience affords our youth the chance to excel at our state sport of rodeo, and also really helps them develop an appreciation of our western heritage and lifestyle,” Paxton said. “Likewise, it’s a perfect time for people who just want to come see what rodeo is all about. We invite everyone to come and cheer on these great competitors.”
Festivities kick off on Thursday with the Ambassador Horsemanship Competition at 6 p.m. CT, and the first rodeo performance on Friday at 5 p.m. CT. Saturday will feature rodeo performances at 9 a.m. CT and 5 p.m. CT, and Ambassador Crowning at 4 p.m. CT. Sunday’s events open with Cowboy Church at 8 a.m. CT. This will be followed by the final rodeo performance. You can find a full schedule of events at sd4hrodeo.org.
South Dakota operates one of just two successful 4-H rodeo programs in the country. This is only possible due to the generous donation of time and talent from hundreds of volunteers at the local, regional and state level. The 4-H Finals Committee would also like to thank the many sponsors who make it possible for us to provide saddles and numerous prizes for the contestants.
For more information, contact South Dakota State 4-H Finals Secretary, Sue Van Liere at 605-222-1474.
