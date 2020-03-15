State Basketball Tournaments across South Dakota for both this past weekend and this weekend, as well as the Visual Arts competition, were postponed on Friday at the request of Governor Kristi Noem. The Student Council Convention, all Region music contests and All-State Band scheduled for later this month were also canceled.
South Dakota High School Activities Association Executive Director Dan Swartos said the decision was a difficult one.
“This decision comes amid constant conversation and information sharing between the SDHSAA, the Governor’s Office, and the Department of Health,” Swartos said. “We will evaluate the future of the postponed events in concert with those same entities. The safety of everyone involved is our foremost concern, followed by exploring all options to provide the student-athletes with the opportunity to finish their season.”
At the time of the announcement, the Class B Girls Basketball Tournament was going on at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish on the Black Hills State University campus. The first round had been completed. Corsica-Stickney defeated Irene-Wakonda 65-42, while Faith defeated Howard 56-34. The bottom part of the bracket was full of upsets. Castlewood defeated no. 2 ranked Ethan 45-43, while DeSmet upset no. 3 ranked Faulkton 50-45.
This postponement is felt on the local level. The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team was scheduled to compete in the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen. That trip to the State Tournament would have been the fourth straight for seniors Quinn Jordre, Grant Johnson, Jett Lamb, Nick Wittler and Jack Darling.
The Post 8 pancake breakfast that was scheduled for Mar. 21 has been cancelled. The Dueling Pianos show that was to be held at Drifters on Saturday as a fundraiser for Post 8 was postponed to May 9. The Central South Dakota Skating Club show that was to take place at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre was also postponed. A fundraiser at Gators for the Pierre Governors Spring baseball team that was scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled to April 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.